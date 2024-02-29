Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has raised concerns over the increase in criminality acts and incidences across the country and called for an immediate remedy to curb the vice. The concerns were raised during the UPC weekly press conference, held on Wednesday at the Political Party Head Office on Uganda House, in Kampala.

Mr. Muzeyi Faizo, the UPC Head of Media and Communications, in a statement said; although the police Crime Report for 2023 indicates a decrease in reported cases of 1.5 percent compared to 2022, there is need to bear in mind that some Ugandans are hesitant to report cases of criminal acts to authorities, due to the poor relationship between the police and some members of the communities.

“Therefore, let us not jubilate over the registered slight decrease in crime cases, but instead beef up our security systems such as investing highly in intelligence, community policing and restoring the public trust for credible information since the criminals are coming directly from our societies”, reads the UPC report in part.

UPC statement further states that; a drop in domestic violence is encouraging as reflected in the statistics from 17,698 cases in 2022 to 14,681 cases in 2023.

“UPC observes that a family unit is key to the growth and development of any given society. This calls for concerted efforts involving all stakeholders to educate and sensitize our people about issues that bring family disputes and their consequences in their respective communities”, adds the statement.

Mr. Muzeyi said some cases have erupted over family property wrangles and that UPC calls for emphasis on awareness and interpretation of inheritance laws to our people.

He said the Police Force requires extra specialized training to be more efficient, effective and professional at their work.

“Incorporating police’s work with modern technologies is very paramount especially in detecting and responding to crimes in real-time as well as records keeping which can facilitate quick reference to cases whenever they are needed”, he added.

On the recent murder of Eng. Lwomwa Daniel Bbosa,Mr. Muzeyi extended UPC heartfelt condolences to the Kabaka of the Kingdom of Buganda and the Ndiga (Sheep) Clan for the brutal murder of its Head by Motorbike Assassins on Sunday 25th February 2024.

“UPC shares the sad moments and at the same time applauds the timely intervention and vigilance of the Lungujja residents who daringly took on the assailants. However, once assailants are apprehended, let us protect the evidence that is vital in prosecution of a case of this magnitude. We need to go down to the root causes of such types of crimes”, further adds the UPC statement.

Regarding display of voters Register, as UPC plans for nomination of their candidate, Sarah Aguti Nyangkori for the Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament on 11th – 12th March 2024, UPC calls upon all members and the entire electorate base to go check and confirm their electoral particulars in the ongoing activity of the display of Voters Register at the polling stations, which started on 21st February, 2024 and ending Friday 1st March 2024.

“This activity is very paramount as it helps the voter correct their details and know their right polling station. So, let us ensure we participate in all electoral activities leading to the Dokolo by-elections”, concludes the UPC statement.