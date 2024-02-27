The Secretary Office of the President, Hajj Yunus Kakande has called upon Resident District/ City Commissioners (RDCs/RCCs) and their deputies to ensure that they help the people in the sub-region to move out of poverty.

According to Hajj Kakande, this can be done by mobilising communities to embrace Government’s poverty alleviation programs such as Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, among others to improve their livelihoods.

“Ensure that you mobilise the community to play their part in wealth creation by increasing their income through engaging in farming and other economic activities. Popularise programs like PDM and mobilise people on the ground. We should appreciate that the NRM government has been able to transform Uganda. Leave no one behind; make sure that the people of Lango get out of poverty,” he said.

The Secretary-Office of the President made the remarks today during the opening of a three- day capacity building retreat for RDCs/RCCs, DRDCs/RCCs, RISO and DISOs from Lango sub region that is being held at Margarita Palace Hotel, Lira City.

Hajj Kakande reminded the participants that one of their core roles is to ensure that services are well delivered to the people they lead and this can be done through effective monitoring and evaluation of government programs.

“No doubt that better service delivery is one of the indicators of good governance, therefore strive that the services which are supposed to go to the wananchi do reach. Ensuring better service is how you will help the President to win another election if he decides to stand again. That is the only way you can help him,” he emphasised.

“Once you do that, in 2026 you will not need to move around because all the programs have been implemented. Service delivery thrives on some critical principles like accountability and value for money; If the accountability process is weak, value for money will not be realised.”

On the other hand, Hajj Kakande tasked leaders to maintain security and ensure that the country is safe.

“The NRM government has made security top priority so you as leaders should enforce necessary measures to ensure that the security of this region is not threatened at all. Security should be sustainable;that is your work as RDCs and security operatives.”

“Disseminate the NRM ideology. By inculcating the NRM ideology ,you are building a strong culture, patriotism, Pan Africanism, socio-economic transformation and democracy. Involve the youth in this ideology agenda to appreciate the NRM government.”

On the issue of environmental conservation, Hajj Kakande informed the participants that the Lango sub-region needs serious intervention as far as the factor is concerned.

“Don’t sit back when the swamps are being destroyed. We should ensure that the environment is protected. You tamper with it here, the whole country is affected as well as the whole world,”he explained.

“I call upon you to continue building this subregion because the government is committed to providing resources and support to enable the socio-economic transformation of Uganda.”

The Head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Asiimwe informed the participants that the capacity building workshop is aimed at reminding them of their core mandate as the representatives of H.E President in their areas of jurisdiction.

“Through such workshops, we also update you on your performance and to further build your capacity in the field of monitoring and evaluation of government programs,”she said.

“We also equip you with more skills that are necessary to build your performance capabilities.”

The Managing Director of Uganda Printing And Publishing Corporation (UPPC), Prof. Sudi Nangoli lectured the participants on how best they can carry out Monitoring and Evaluation of government programs in order to achieve the desired goals.

“You should study work plans and budgets. Proceed to monitor if some activities were planned and budgeted for. You should analyse financial flows and if outputs are completed, examine functionality and use by population,” he noted.

The workshop was also attended by Presidential Advisors, RDC Secretariat Commissioners, among other officials from the office of the President.