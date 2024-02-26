Private Investigator Fred Egesa has revealed a disturbing aspect of the crime: the individuals responsible for murder of Paddy Sserunjogi, the infamous gang leader used to be known as Sobi were enlisted from a refugee camp.

Last year in December, the once fired gang leader Sobi faced his demise in the hands of an enraged mob that had failed to peacefully resolve a land dispute in Gomba district.

Sobi with his gang had taken time living in this land however according to a police statement, “a group of 50 individuals armed with sticks, machetes, and spears assaulted another group, resulting in the fatality of one individual (Sobi).” The statement further noted that additional casualties occurred, though their remains were not recovered; only Sobi’s body was retrieved.

Since his death, there has been a question of who were the perpetrators and where did they come from however Egesa has revealed that the killers were hired from a certan refugee camp to come and clean the mess.

“In Sobi’s case, I found out that someone entered the Kyegegwa refugee camp, recruited more than 100 individuals, loaded them onto a truck, and drove more than 90 kilometers up to Gomba. They remained in the community. The amusing thing is that they were unaware that even our intellect had been circumvented. Even the local council was unaware that they had stayed there. They set up camp there and had a meeting for more than five hours, but no local security guard showed up. The second gang was then attacked by them! Why aren’t the local authorities being arrested, I wonder?”

During his discussion on BBS TV about the mounting death toll in the nation, Egesa disclosed that many of the murderers might now be hired from refugee camps because a large number of people with evil intents are housed there.

“Though our nation is kind enough to give those in need asylum, we must proceed with caution as these people can be more dangerous to our neighborhood. They have little to lose and could look for safety abroad after committing crimes here.”

He issued a warning, saying that there are serious worries about the security of the nation if someone can move 100 individuals from a camp for refugees to Gombe without the security or intelligence community noticing. “The fact that more than twelve were taken into custody is a plus, but the crucial question still needs to be answered: was their commander in the camp captured? Was the person who employed them detained and forced to provide a statement? He stated, “It is clear that we have many flaws in our investigation processes.”

Meanwhile, Egesa’s disclosure highlights the intricacies of the inquiry and poses important queries concerning the events that preceded this terrible incident. Also his statements have brought this horrific act of violence to light.