President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Saturday 24th February 2024 met and held discussions with the International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor, Mr. Karim A. A. Khan KC at State Lodge, Nakasero.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed among other issues; Uganda’s importance as a well-respected state party to the ICC.

Mr. Khan praised the Ugandan government for its vital role in putting an end to the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency in Northern Uganda and its support to ICC in prosecuting the war criminals.

“I’m very grateful to share your knowledge of history and understanding of the region. This has been a very productive meeting and I hope to come to Uganda again for more such engagements,” he said.