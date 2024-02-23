In recent years Ugandans have lamented about the issue of skyrocketing school fees termly along with the many school requirements ranging from scholastic materials to domestic materials like rags, brooms and knives.

As educational costs continue to soar, many parents find themselves struggling to afford quality education for their children. In light of this pressing issue, there is an urgent need for government intervention to regulate school fees and ensure that education remains accessible to all.

The skyrocketing cost of education has placed an enormous financial burden on families, with school fees often consuming a significant portion of their income. From tuition fees to additional expenses such as uniforms, textbooks, and extracurricular activities, the overall cost of sending a child to school has become increasingly unaffordable for many households.

For many parents, the choice between providing their children with a quality education and meeting basic needs such as food and shelter has become a harsh reality. This disparity perpetuates social inequality and denies countless children the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Uganda being one of the countries dedicated to achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 which has a broader goal to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all ,1(b), specifying that all children at the end of primary reach at least a minimum proficiency level in reading. Therefore aiming to eliminate Learning Poverty is something seemingly forgotten.

However, one of the underlying issues contributing to the problem is the lack of transparency and accountability in the setting of school fees by the Ministry of Education and Sports which has remained silent failing to implement clear guidelines or oversight mechanisms in place to regulate schools. Eeducational institutions have been able to raise school fees without justification, leaving parents feeling helpless and exploited.

Regulating school fees is not only about making education more affordable but also about ensuring quality and equity in the education system. By addressing the financial barriers that hinder access to education, the government can help create a more inclusive society where every child has the opportunity to thrive academically and socially.

Given the urgency of the situation, it is imperative that the government takes swift action to regulate school fees. This could involve implementing price caps on tuition fees, mandating transparency in fee structures, and establishing mechanisms for parents to voice their concerns and grievances.

In conclusion, the issue of skyrocketing school fees requires immediate attention from policymakers. Failure to act swiftly will only bring about the existing inequalities in the education system and deprive future generations of the opportunities they deserve. It is time for the government to prioritize the interests of students and families by implementing effective regulations to make education accessible and affordable for all.