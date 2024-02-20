On 17 March, 2005, the Chief Magistrates Court in Mukono granted divorce and issued a decree absolute in favor of Lydia Nakiberu who had filed for divorce in the same court on 4th February, 2004.

Nakiberu (Petitioner) and Mutumba Richard Ssebuliba (Respondent) were married for 2 years and 10 months having solemnized their marriage on the 18th day of May 2002.

However on the 04th day of February 2004, Nakiberu filed for divorce in Court citing desertion by Respondent which led to immense pain, sorrow and psychological mental torture to the Petitioner thus a ground for divorce.

Court heard the divorce petition and decided in favor of the petitioner thus granting the divorce and issuing a decree absolute on the 17th day of March 2005.

On the 17th day of March 2005 coming up for the final disposal before Her Worship Joyce Kavuma, the magistrate Grade One, in the presence of Sarah Nakiddu- Clerk, in absence of petitioner and Counsel of the Respondent present, It was declared and ordered that; A decree absolute is issued dissolving the customary marriage that was solemnized at Mutundwe kampala on the 18th day of May 2002 be dissolved between the Petitioner and the Respondent and each party shall bear their own costs.