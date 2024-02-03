Joint security forces in the Karamoja Sub-region have returned 121 impounded cattle to Turkana herdsmen. The return follows an incident on January 26th, 2024, where armed Turkana herders entered Ugandan territory with a herd of cattle and began grazing in Lotisan sub-county, Moroto district, violating Executive Order No. 3 of May 19th, 2023.

It is against this background that the forces in the operation area of Magos had impounded the livestock for the armed Turkana herdsmen to surrender illegal guns.

One gun, a sub-machine gun (UF5877) was surrendered to the joint security forces as the cattle were handed over to the Turkana herdsmen from the Republic of Kenya at Magos holding ground in Moroto district.

The 403 Brigade Commander Colonel Richard Obura Kidega, who represented the 3 Infantry Division Commander of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces Maj Gen Don William Nabasa, cautioned the herdsmen against entering Ugandan territory while armed.

He noted that the joint security forces continued to enforce Executive Order No.3 of 19 May 2023 and directed the Turkana pastoralists to vacate from the Magos grazing area and return to Orum location, Loima Sub-County in Turkana County.

Hon. David Koryang, LCV Moroto district appealed to the Turkana pastoralist community to respect the existing protocols to enable them to graze and co-exist harmoniously.

One of the herders Nawiiakwaugen Ngathupangime from Orum thanked the security forces for having heard their plea to return the cows.

Present at the handover were; – Lt Col Patrick Obong, Commanding Officer of the 39 Infantry Battalion, Hon. Adupa Robert LC 3 Chairperson for Lotisan sub-county, and Hon. Longora John Bosco councillor for Rupa Sub – County among others.