At least 2,031 graduates in Mukono District yesterday basked in the glory of their hard-earned industry-ready certificates, meticulously awarded by the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) under the watchful eye of the Ministry of Education and Sports.

The opulent ceremony unfolded like a carefully choreographed ballet at the Mukono Boarding Primary School, where every detail exuded an air of sophistication and grandeur, a testament to the gravity of the occasion.

The orchestration of this grand event was in the capable hands of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Industrial Development (PACEID), with the visionary Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties, Oderek Rwabwogo, at the helm.

Rwabwogo, who also holds the prestigious title of PACEID’s founder, graced the ceremony with an aura of passion and purpose that reverberated throughout the venue.

The celebration was a kaleidoscope of achievements across a diverse range of vocational fields. From the delicate artistry of hair styling to the precision demanded by motor vehicle maintenance, the program cast its net wide, embracing tailoring, rabbit husbandry, coffee and poultry farming, bricklaying, renewable energy, soap production, juice processing, leather design, motorcycle maintenance, book binding, and even the nuanced world of photography.

Rwabwogo, in a moment of impassioned articulation, shed light on the program’s lofty objective – to cultivate and certify a skilled labor force capable of not just meeting but exceeding the demands of various industries.

“This can be achieved with certified employees, buit thew country’s majority are uncertified. Based on that background, we decided to bring DIT on board to assess our people an dhave them certified,” Rwabwogo remarked.

The urgency of bridging the gap between the majority of uncertified workers and the industry’s demand for certified professionals resonated in his words, underscoring the critical role of certification in the workforce.

The certification process, akin to a meticulous dance of evaluation, unfolded over two days at the hallowed grounds of the Mt. Lebanon Christian Center Church. Out of the 3000 eager participants, a staggering 2031 individuals emerged triumphant, meeting the stringent criteria set by the exacting standards of the DIT.

Mike Ssegawa, the stalwart Mukono Deputy Resident District Commissioner, took center stage to express profound gratitude to Rwabwogo for spearheading PACEID and leading the charge in a program designed to fortify the very backbone of the nation’s economy.

His words carried weight as he acknowledged the transformative power of skills, hard work, and the strategic seizing of opportunities in the pursuit of sustainable wealth creation.

In a rousing call to action, Ssegawa urged the youth to embrace the DIT government program with open arms, emphasizing the undeniable advantage gained through skills acquisition in the fiercely competitive job market.

“I have always told people that skills gained, hard work and opportunity result in sustainable wealth cfreation. For the over 2000 graduates, congratulations. I call upon more youth to embrace the DIT government program to gain more cconfidence and advantage in the competitive job market,” Ssegawa stated.

Pastor Samuel Lwandasa, the chief mobilizer of the program in greater Mukono, took a moment to commend PACEID for its relentless efforts in poverty reduction through the noble pursuit of skills development.

His words echoed the sentiment of countless others present, acknowledging the positive impact of the initiative on the lives of beneficiaries and the broader community.

Among the jubilant sea of graduates, Ana Maria Nanfuka, a primary headteacher with an additional skill in hairdressing, stepped into the limelight to express her heartfelt gratitude for the recognition of her abilities through the initiative.

Nanfuka, who had previously lacked formal confirmation of her skills, conveyed sincere appreciation to the organizers for providing a platform for the validation of her expertise.

This certification ceremony, more than a mere ceremonial occasion, stands as a significant stride in closing the pronounced gap between skilled labor supply and industry demand in greater Mukono.

It not only symbolizes individual empowerment but also serves as a beacon lighting the path towards broader economic development.

PACEID’s unwavering commitment to promoting skills, certification, and market access is more than a strategic move; it aligns seamlessly with the broader vision of cultivating a robust and fiercely competitive workforce in Uganda.

As the echoes of the ceremony fade, they leave behind not just a room full of proud graduates but a resonating call for the pursuit of excellence in skills, a call that reverberates far beyond the confines of Mukono District.