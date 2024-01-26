The Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja has lauded the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces for always remembering the support from the population that over the years made it possible for a small guerilla force to transform into a formidable Liberation Force, whose achievements are a clear testimony that the struggle was not in vain.

PM Nabbanja made the remarks on Wednesday during the National Launch of the 43rd Tarehe Sita Anniversary Week that was held at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters, in Mbuya, a Kampala surbub.

“We pay special gratitude to the revolutionaries, our strategic partners and the civilian population for their great contribution during the years of the protracted struggle. We thank the UPDF and Ministry of Defence as a whole, as well as His Excellency and Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF, President Yoweri Museveni for having chosen to reflect on a journey of fighting for freedom, spanning fifty years and beyond,” said Rt. Hon. Nabbanja.

The 43rd Tarehe Sita Anniversary will be celebrated in Busoga Sub-region covering the districts of Jinja, Iganga, Luuka, Bugweri, Buyende, Namayingo, Bugiri, Mayuge, Kaliro, Namutumba and Kamuli.

Nabbanja commended the UPDF for its participation in National Development Projects, which are in line with its constitutional mandate.

She added that; the participation of the Engineers Brigade in the construction of infrastructure for Ministries, Departments and Agencies, shows the Force’s long strides in the direction of being a productive force.

The keynote speaker, former Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Kintu Musoke, gave tribute to the late Hon. Kirunda Kivejinja. He said the late Kivejija, as the Chairman of the Uganda Students Association in New Delhi, introduced a simplified form of “The Marxist theory” of the endless class struggle of the haves and have-nots that Yoweri Museveni embraced, as he launched the Front for National Salvation (FRONASA).

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, said the revolutionary heritage of the liberation struggle shall be exhibited in the National Military Museum which will be established at Katonga, so that the current and future generations can fully understand and appreciate the socio-economic trajectory of Uganda.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, said Busoga Sub-region was chosen to host this year’s Defence Forces Week to Continue re-tracing the FRONASA circuit and recognize the earlier efforts in the fight against Idi Amin on the Mayuge front. He names the battle fronts to include; Kityerera Forest Camp, Busesa, Kaluuba, and Musita Junction – Nankoma road memories of 1972 and the Holy Spirit Movement of Alice Lakwena

Present at the launch were the Third Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Rukia Nakadama, Minister of State Defence Hon. Jackson Marksons Oboth, Permanent Secretary Rosette Byengoma, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, Lt Gen Charles Okidi, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, Service Chiefs and Members of Parliament from Busoga sub-region District leaders, among others.