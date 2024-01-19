BY NELLY OTTO

SENIOR Presidential Advisor on Poverty Alleviation in charge of Busoga, Mrs Florence Mutyabule has joined the millions of Ugandans who have poured their hearts in mourning for the just fallen Dokolo District Woman MP Imat Babra Cecilia Ogwal who died early on Thursday 18th January, 2024 from a hospital in India.

Ogwal, referred to as ‘Atat’a word for grandmother in her native Lango, succumbed to cancer following few days of medical treatment sending the nation into a shockwave in the region which on May 2nd lost one of its sons Col (rtd) Charles Okello-Engola ‘Macodwogo’ who served as Junior Labour Minister in the hands of a UPDF soldier Pte Wilson Sabiti who was deployed as bodyguard.

Quoting from the Book of Proverbs 31:10-12, the former head teacher-cum politician described Ogwal as a woman of valor, nurturer, warrior and fighter at heart who stood out for the truth and unity without compromise.

“…Imat Cecilia Babra Atim Ogwal was a woman of valor whose long and rich legacy will always linger in the memory of Ugandans and beyond for generations to come…” Mrs. Florence Mutyabule who served together with Ogwal in the ninth parliament eulogized.

Mutyabule says the death of Cecilia Ogwal is a big loss not only to the people of Lango, Northern Uganda but the whole country because she was the voice that transcends boundaries.

She has also called for calm, especially from among the politicians so that the Iron Lady, as she was fondly referred to, is given a decent and befitting send off and that her legacy does not go to waste.

As an educationist and mother, Mrs. Florence Mutyabule is asking the leadership in Lango to establish a foundation or name a road in memory of Cecilia Barbra Atim Ogwal for her outstanding contributions in women emancipation.

“…many young girls continue to be inspired by Mrs. Ogwal while many have also become big-name leaders including politicians because of her, so it’s only prudent that she is remembered…”,she appealed.

Mrs Florence Mutyabule who taught many children from Lango at the CMS based Buckley High School in Iganga also asked the people in Lango to emulate Mrs. Ogwal who abhorred sectarianism.

It should be recalled that even President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ,known for bashing opposition politicians has always referred to Cecilia Ogwal as ‘my sister’ while Ogwal also reciprocates as ‘my elder brother’, a gesture that set her apart as one of the few patriotic Ugandans whose death has saddened citizens beyond the divide.

Records available indicate that Mrs. Ogwal, married to the elderly Lameck Ogwal was born on 6th December, 1946, meaning she died at the age of 77 before completing her term in 2026.

Preparatory meetings have already started both in Kampala and Lango ahead of the burial whose date is still not yet known as the Parliament of Uganda also arranges to fly the body back where several ceremonies including a Special Sitting of Parliament where MPs will pay her tribute.

By the time of her death, Mrs Ogwal was a member of the struggling opposition FDC after defecting from UPC in 2005 following the altercation that erupted following the death of former President Dr Apollo Milton Obote who had sacked her for seeking election under the NRM government.

