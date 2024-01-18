Foreign Ministers at the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala have issued a collective call to the international community, urging support for the Palestinian cause and a decisive end to the alleged “genocide” orchestrated by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

The resounding call for the international community to uphold United Nations Resolutions, particularly those safeguarding member-states’ sovereignty, reverberated through the grandeur of the ministerial summit.

The stakes heightened as at least 28 Heads of State officially confirmed their presence for the imminent Heads of State Summit, casting a brilliant glow over the proceedings at the iconic Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo, presiding over the ministerial summit, underscored the gravity of the challenges facing the international community. The conflict between Israel and Hamas, interference by developed nations in the affairs of others, and the imperative need for UN reforms echoed through the cavernous halls.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Namibia, added her voice to the chorus, advocating for UN reforms to address unresolved challenges. She passionately urged for increased participation of women in UN-led policies and activities, along with an expanded UN Security Council.

The call resonated for the summit to strengthen adherence to the UN Charter, emphasizing national sovereignty, decolonization, and the recognition of these principles.

Nandi-Ndaitwah’s poignant reference to the Israeli incursion in Gaza as a “systematic ethnic cleansing military operation” spurred a collective call to uphold the right to decolonization for all nations. She implored Israel to cease the alleged humanitarian crisis and the creation of millions of refugees.

South African’s Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, entered the fray with a fervent appeal for the upholding of Bandung Principles. She accused some Western powers of exploiting “selective application” of international laws, especially regarding human rights.

Pandor, embodying South Africa’s bold stance, justified their recent petition to the International Court of Justice seeking sanctions against Israel for alleged atrocities against Palestinians.

Her impassioned plea extended to Gaza, demanding the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, an end to what she termed the “genocide of unprecedented proportions” by Israel, and a resolute international push for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

In a symphony of diplomatic voices, South Africa urged “global governance reforms,” targeting the United Nations. Pandor pressed for an expanded UN Security Council, advocating for Africa, Latin America, and Asia to secure permanent representation.

The ministerial summit, commencing with the unanimous election of Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo as chairperson, signaled a new chapter for NAM.

Odongo pledged Uganda’s chairmanship for the next three years to focus on making NAM a stronger and more relevant global force, echoing the enduring principles on which it was founded.

The summit unfolds as a dazzling tableau of diplomatic theatrics, poised to shape the trajectory of international relations.