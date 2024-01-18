The President of Equatorial Guinea, H.E Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and H.E President William Ruto of Kenya have today arrived in Uganda to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit.

The President of Sri Lanka H.E Ranil Wickremesinghe and the President of the Congress of New Caledonia, H.E Roch Wamytan are also in Uganda to attend the summit.

The NAM summit, which is being held at Speke Resort Munyonyo, started on 15th January 2024 and it will end on 20th January 2024.

At Entebbe International Airport, President Nguema was received by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Affairs, Hon. Henry Okello Oryem while H.E Ruto was received by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, Hon. John Mulimba.

President Ranil and H.E Roch were received at Entebbe International Airport by the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Judith Nabakooba.

The Second Vice President of Namibia, H.E Nangolo Mbumba is also in the country to attend the summit. He was received at Entebbe International Airport by the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hon. Kabuye Kyofatogabye.

H.E Željka Cvijanović, a Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal bin Nasser Al Maawali, the Speaker of the Consultative Council of the Sultanate of Oman, are also in Uganda for the event. H.E Željka and Sheikh Khalid were received by Hon. Nabakooba and Hon. David Bahati, the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry) respectively.

The Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt. Hon. Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the Prime Minister of Bahamas, Hon. Philip E.B. Davis, are also in Uganda for the summit.