In a dramatic clash, chaos ensues in the heart of Kampala as a perplexing struggle for control of the city unfolds between the local police force and the Special Forces Command (SFC).

The streets are rife with confusion, and the stakes are higher than ever, as the city plays host to the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) and the G77+China summits.

The apparent disarray within the security forces has raised a paramount question – who truly holds the reins of Kampala’s security control? The fog of confusion thickens as the well-armed SFC stands in stark contrast to the seemingly befuddled local police force.

Mayor Mulyanyama Ali of Makindye Division brought this alarming issue into the spotlight on NTV today morning, shedding light on the unclear dynamics between the police and the SFC.

“Even the police seem uninformed about the ongoings in Kampala, with the Special Forces Command (SFC) seemingly more aware. The question arises: is it the police or the SFC in control of NAM security?” Mulyanyama wondered.

The situation suggests potential coordination challenges or a division of responsibilities that remains opaque to all parties involved.

As the city grapples with heightened security measures during these global summits, concerns mount regarding the management and oversight of NAM security in Kampala.

Security measures have reached unprecedented levels as police and army units flood the streets, disrupting traffic and instilling a sense of unease among the city’s residents.

The strategic deployment, though intended to ensure safety, has inadvertently fueled the flames of confusion.

Mayor Mulyanyama Ali’s statement resonates as a call for transparency and a clear delineation of roles within the security forces.

As the world turns its eyes towards Kampala during these global summits, the need for seamless coordination and unambiguous communication within the security forces becomes more crucial than ever.

Meanwhile, as the NAM and G77+China summits kick off, Kampala transforms into a fortified citadel. Armed to the teeth, a formidable alliance of police and army units takes center stage, ready to thwart any potential threats. The city’s major highways witness a spectacle as security forces form an imposing presence, scanning the surroundings with vigilant eyes.

The asphalt veins of the city become a theater of security, with patrols serving as more than routine checks – they are a display of authority and readiness. Heavily armed personnel, accompanied by sniffer dogs, meticulously examine every corner of Kampala, leaving no room for lurking danger.

The spotlight of activity shifts to the vital Entebbe Expressway, connecting the airport to Kampala, where traffic disruptions have been carefully planned.

Uganda Police spokesman Fred Enanga assures the public of a comprehensive security arrangement, encompassing various aspects such as airport security, marine security, convoy management, access controls, venue and hotel security, and counter-terrorism measures.

The eyes of the world turn to Kampala, where the delicate dance of security and hospitality unfolds during this historic gathering.

As Uganda positions itself on the global stage, the clash between the police and the SFC adds a layer of uncertainty to an already high-stakes diplomatic affair. The city remains on edge, awaiting clarity in the chaos that surrounds the security control of Kampala.