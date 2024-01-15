As the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China summits commence today, Kampala City finds itself enveloped in an unprecedented security blanket, with both visible and covert forces strategically deployed, according to revelations from Uganda Police.

Anticipation hungs thick in the air as the city gears up for the much-anticipated NAM summit. Security, a paramount concern, has taken center stage, transforming the streets into a fortress.

A formidable alliance of armed personnel, a mix of police and army units, stand unwavering, armed to the teeth, ready to thwart any potential threats that dare to loom.

Along the major highways, a spectacle unfolds as cocktails of police and army forces form an imposing presence. Their vigilant eyes scan the surroundings, a formidable force determined to ensure the safety of the impending influx of international visitors.

The asphalt veins of the city is a theater of security, with police and army units orchestrating a symphony of protection. Patrols are not mere routine; they are a display of authority and readiness.

These heavily armed security personnel are seen patrolling all major highways with sniffer dogs, adding an extra layer of vigilance, ensuring that every corner of Kampala city is thoroughly examined for any lurking danger.

The air is filled with a sense of assurance, a tangible confidence that Kampala is impenetrable.

The spotlight of activity is focused on the Entebbe Expressway, the vital corridor connecting the airport to Kampala. Traffic disruptions have been meticulously planned, as disclosed by Uganda Police spokesman Fred Enanga.

The summit route, spanning from Entebbe International Airport through Kajjansi Interchange to Speke Resort Munyonyo, will witness tight regulations, including diversions and temporary halting of traffic.

“Traffic police will manage flow at various road junctions, access roads, and adjust according to delegate movements. Motorists are urged to adhere to traffic police directives, with a strict ban on motorcycles accessing the summit route (Entebbe Airport to Speke Resort Munyonyo),” emphasized Enanga.

Boda boda stages along the summit routes and hotels accommodating visiting heads of states have been relocated and absorbed into alternative stages, ensuring streamlined security measures.

Enanga offered reassurance to the visiting teams, outlining a comprehensive security arrangement encompassing airport security, marine security, convoy management, access controls, venue and hotel security, close protection, aerial surveillance, medical response, crime prevention, public order management, and counter-terrorism measures.

Addressing the nation, Enanga emphasized the significance of this global moment for Uganda. “Let us remain friendly and hospitable, like we have always been,” he urged.

The main summit routes will include the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to Speke Resort Munyonyo, extending through the Northern bypass, Binaisa Road, Mulago Roundabout, Yusuf Lule, and Nile Avenue.

Expected diversions along the way include rerouting at Mpala, Kisubi, Kajjansi flyover, Serena-Kigo traffic lights, Mutungo-Kitiko traffic lights, Busabala traffic lights, Munyonyo roundabout, Northern bypass at Busega flyover, Sentema, Nansana, Bwaise, Kalerwe, Kyebando, Kisaasi interchange, flyover, and slip roads.

Each diversion is strategically placed to enhance security checkpoints and regulate traffic flow seamlessly.

As Uganda readies itself to host these prestigious summits, the intricate choreography of security measures underscores the nation’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and secure diplomatic affair on the global stage.

The eyes of the world turn to Kampala, where security and hospitality intertwine in a delicate dance during this historic gathering.