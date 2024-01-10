Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance on Tuesday, warned a cross section of Ugandans, especially social media users against the habit of disclosing to the public peoples’ private personal data. He said the disclosure of one’s private and personal data infringes on the right to privacy of a person and contravenes the Data Protection and Privacy Act, 2019.

Minister Baryomunsi voiced the warning while officiating as Chief Guest, during the launch of the 2024 Data Privacy Campaign, at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala.

“It is a crime to disclose to the public personal data on a person’s health, family matters and any other information deemed to be private to that person or family”, he said.

He said the Government of Uganda enacted the Data Protection and Privacy Act 2019 to among others; protect the privacy of the individual, provide for the rights of the persons whose data is collected, provide for the obligations of data collectors, data processors, and data collectors and regulate the use or disclosure of personal information.

“In line with the above, the Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO) was established in 2021 to oversee the implementation of and be responsible for the enforcement of the Data Protection and Privacy Act and one of the functions of the Office is to formulate, implement and oversee programs intended to raise public awareness about the Act and its attendant Regulations”, Dr. Baryomunsi said in a statement.

Asked if the digital motor vehicle number plates Government has put in place will not infringe on the right to privacy of the vehicle owners, Minister Baryomunsi said;

“Digital number plates are meant to track down criminal motorists and the Government is not interested in tracking down motorists who are on their own private business”.

Ms. Stella Alibateese, National Personal Data Protection Director, said the 2024 Data Privacy campaign runs under the theme; “Stop, Think, Own Your Privacy”. She said the campaign is aimed at raising awareness and empowering citizens with the knowledge and tools needed to take control of the privacy of their personal Data.

“The campaign theme captures our call to action by emphasizing three fundamental pillars which include; STOP before sharing information , THINK by being mindful of the platforms and services used and OWN by taking proactive steps to safeguard your data, “she said.

She said during the campaign, the Office will conduct public sensitization engagements with educative Webinars, a Twitter and X Space, Guest Lectures at Universities, Television and Radio talk shows, and encourage Data Protection Officers promote awareness within their institutions.

“The campaign will climax with a hybrid Conference on the 31st of January 2024 to commemorate the International Data Privacy Day”, she added.