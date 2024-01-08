The President of the Republic of Uganda H.E Yoweri Museveni has called for a broader approach to Christian ministry, urging believers to engage not only in spiritual evangelism but also in profitable ventures. Speaking at the centenary celebration of Rushoroza Parish, President Museveni, represented by Vice President Jessica Alupo Epel, highlighted the importance of addressing both spiritual and material needs within communities.

He emphasized, “The Christian ministry should not solely focus on spiritual evangelism but should also cater to the material needs of the people. I urge religious leaders to mobilize the faithful under their guidance to participate in the NRM’s wealth creation campaign, aiming to generate employment and eradicate poverty at the household level.”

Citing the legacy of missionaries who established schools and hospitals, President Museveni underscored their attentiveness to both spiritual and physical needs, drawing parallels to Jesus Christ’s actions. He stated, “Jesus, beyond fasting and prayer, healed physical ailments and worked as a carpenter alongside Joseph, his earthly father. He actively contributed to the socio-economic uplift of society, setting an example for all Christians to emulate.”

In a critique of prevalent habits, President Museveni condemned the practice of subsistence farming, lamenting its role in perpetuating poverty. He pointed out, “38% of Ugandan households working solely for sustenance has contributed to poverty. In the modern era, where all necessities require money, this mindset is concerning.”

State Minister of Finance, Henry Musasizi Ariganyira, led politicians from the Kigezi Sub region in a heartfelt series of tributes to the leadership of the Kabale Diocese. He extended special gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni for his unwavering financial support towards the Annual Bishop’s Appeal Fund (BAAF) and the ongoing construction efforts to tarmac Rushoroza Road, connecting the Kabale Diocese Headquarters to Kabale-Katuna Road.

Minister Musasizi took advantage of the same platform to announce the successful distribution of 99% of the PDM Funds released in the last financial year to the intended beneficiaries. He emphasized that the government is committed to eradicating poverty in Uganda, as evidenced by the implementation of numerous poverty alleviation programs such as Emyooga, PDM, and various other initiatives.

The celebration, themed “Stir into Flame the Gift of God That You Have,” commenced with Mass led by His Excellency Archbishop Luigi Bianco, the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Rt. Rev Callistus Rubaramira, the Bishop of the Kabale Archdiocese, highlighted the significance of the centenary as an opportunity to express gratitude for the cherished gift of faith.

He emphasized the importance of nurturing and preserving this faith, hoping for its continuous flourishing among believers. Additionally, Bishop Rubaramira urged leaders, including government officials and ministers, not to underestimate their responsibilities, encouraging them to serve as examples and pillars of faith within their communities.

Rushoroza Parish, initially under the greater Mbarara Archdiocese, traces its origins to Bishop Henri Streicher, also known as “Stensera,” a prominent Catholic missionary in Africa. Bishop Streicher played a pivotal role in ordaining the first African Catholic priests, sending missionaries to Rushoroza. Notably, Yohana Kitagana, arriving in 1910, established a small church in Rushoroza and was remembered fondly as “Murevu” for his unwavering faith and compassionate care for the needy and sick, using local herbal remedies.

On November 1, 1923, Bishop Streicher formally announced the establishment of the Rushoroza mission under the protection of Our Lady of the Good Shepherd.