A devastating road accident on the Kabale-Mbarara highway claimed the life of one German tourist and left two others injured earlier today.

The incident occurred around 09:00hrs at Kabaraga village, Kyanamira sub county, when a speeding lorry collided with a tourist vehicle traveling towards Kampala.

The deceased, identified as Dr. Wendsche Ralf Steffen, a 58-year-old tourist from Germany, tragically lost his life at the scene. Among the injured are Silk Venus, a 48-year-old German tourist, and Nyombi Morgan, a 60-year-old driver of Kibo Slopes Uganda Limited.

Reportedly, a green Toyota Land Cruiser carrying the tourists was on its way from Bwindi Gorilla Valley to Kampala. At Kabaraga corner, a speeding Fuso lorry, registration number UBH009B, attempted to overtake another vehicle from the Mbarara side. In the process, it collided with the tourist vehicle, resulting in the fatal outcome.

The Regional Police Commander of Kigezi, ACP Saiga Ibrahim, alongside other officials, visited the scene for documentation. The injured were swiftly transported to Kabale Referral Hospital for immediate medical attention, while Dr. Steffen’s body was sent to the hospital’s mortuary for postmortem examination.

The involved vehicles are currently under police custody at Kabale Police Station pending further investigation by the authorities.

ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, highlighting the ongoing investigations into the matter.

“The nation mourns the loss of Dr. Steffen and hopes for the swift recovery of the injured,” he said.