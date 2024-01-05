A group of youths supporting the ruling National Resistance Movement(NRM) have threatened to storm State House over parasitic sports betting companies which they claim have immensely retarded development in the country.

According to Mr Eddylee Muyimbwa, aka Bisawobyasente, the Regional Coordinator for Central Region under social media activists pressure group, MYK Cyberforce 2026, the group has already finished arrangements to draft a petition which they intend to deliver to the President at State House upon his return from Rwakitura where he is celebrating the festive season.

Muyimbwa, also known as the “Immunised Muzzukulu,” there is an urgent need to regulate sports betting companies in the country as a way of saving the young people whose money is uselessly wasted in these unproductive behaviours.

He says youths are spending all their earnings in hopeless betting companies which provide virtual gaming services which solely enrich gaming companies at the expense of gamers.

” There is money as a result of the different poverty eradication programs initiated by the government but such behaviours dont allow young people to keep their hard earned money to benefit from their sweat. That’s why we are appealing to the government to regulate this industry for the benefit of the country.” Bisawo byasente explained in a Thursday night talk show on Success FM.

The Immunised Muzukkulu also appealed to the general public to collectively embrace government programs intended to eradicate poverty. He castigated the tendency to politicise these programs such as the Parish Development Model(PDM) by some politicians who discourage people from taking part which impede their development.

” The money we use doesn’t come with emblems of political parties. It is therefore regrettable that some leaders preach against these well intentioned programs to deprive their unsuspecting voters,” he protested.