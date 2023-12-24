The President of the Republic of Uganda, and the National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has today met and held discussions with the ruling party leadership led by the Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, at State Lodge, Nakasero.

The discussions centred on the current status of the party and planning for its future engagements.

In attendance was the NRM 1st National Vice Chairman, Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo.