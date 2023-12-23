The recent proposal of the Alcohol Bill has stirred a spirited dialogue within the brewing industry, drawing contrasting viewpoints from both seasoned entrepreneurs and health experts.

The Bill which seeks to reshape alcohol regulations, has become a focal point for passionate discussions among stakeholders. While entrepreneurs perceive potential shifts in market dynamics and innovation, health experts voice concerns regarding public health implications.

The collision of these perspectives has ignited a rich debate, fostering an environment of critical analysis and foresight into the future of the brewing landscape.

The Bill seeks to prohibit the sale of alcoholic drinks to children and was first tabled during the House sitting on Tuesday, 14 November 2023. Sarah Opendi , the Tororo District lawmaker the mover of the Bill said it has been gazetted as required by law, noting that she was granted leave of the House to introduce the Bill on 08 November 2022.

After its first reading the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among sent it to the Committee on Health and that of Tourism, Trade and Industry for scrutiny, and report back to the House.

Since its submission to the committee, the bill has sparked a contentious debate, unveiling perspectives from two distinct camps: brewery innovators and health experts. This debate has brought to light a multitude of intricacies and conflicting viewpoints from these contrasting spheres.

For brewery innovators, the proposed Alcohol Bill stands as a double-edged sword. On one side, there’s anticipation for potential market expansion and creative avenues brought forth by amended regulations. Entrepreneurs eye an opportunity for diversification and increased consumer engagement, envisioning a landscape where new products and experiences could thrive. However, this excitement is met with a palpable sense of caution. Changes in regulations might pose operational challenges, altering production methodologies and marketing strategies, and potentially reshaping the industry’s fabric in unforeseen ways.

Before the committee, on Wednesday, the Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Nile Breweries Limited Emmanuel Njuki, rejected the proposal to limit the time within which alcohol is sold in Uganda, and instead proposed to have bars start selling alcohol from midday and have no closure time.

He said that Legal alcohol should remain available in Uganda from midday in bars and no closing hours while distributors and supermarkets should be open at 8 am to allow for dispatch of stock upcountry. “Limited time may not necessarily translate into people drinking less and thus might be redundant. If at all, this could have the unintended consequence of increased home consumption.”

He wondered whether the movers of the Bill want nightclubs to open and sell soda to its customers, “The clause anticipates night clubs will be open to sell soft drinks and music while restricting the sale of liquor after 10 P.m. The night economy drives the Ugandan economy therefore, a law that impacts the night economy negatively impacts the economy of the country.”

Conversely, health experts approach this bill through a different lens, one that prioritizes public well-being. Their concerns highlight the potential repercussions of relaxed regulations on alcohol consumption patterns and associated health outcomes.

Emphasizing the importance of responsible drinking and the societal impact of eased restrictions, they advocate for stringent measures to safeguard public health against potential adversities that could arise from a more liberalized alcohol landscape.

Before the committee on Thursday, Health experts urged Parliament to pass into law the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill, citing the high cost of treating people battling alcohol dependence and abuse, saying that on average, each patient requires Shs2M monthly, and Shs24M annually at treatment in a rehabilitation facility.

Richard Baguma, Consultant with Uganda Alcoholic Policy Alliance informed the committee that about 20 Alcohol rehabilitation centres in Kampala, Wakiso and Mpigi are all full and those are children of the well-off. “We estimate that it costs about Shs2M per month in a rehabilitation centre how many people have Shs24M per year because it takes between 8-12 months to treat. This is what we see on a daily basis.”

David Kalema, the esteemed Executive Director of Hope and Beyond Alcohol and Drugs Treatment Centre, passionately addressed the committee members. He underscored the critical importance of passing the bill in question, citing the pressing need for comprehensive measures to address the escalating challenges posed by substance abuse. Despite facing opposition, Kalema emphasized that timely action is imperative to provide essential support and care to those affected. He highlighted real-life examples and statistical data showcasing the urgency of the situation, urging swift and decisive action from the committee.

“When you are addressing a matter of concern like this, we can’t say that we won’t meet resistance we won’t say that we won’t be challenged, but for us, we are at the end. You come to our rehab, you will shed tears they are full to capacity with young people, go to Butabika, there is no more admission in Butabika. You can’t get direct admission there and the leading cause is this (alcohol),” he said.

During his testimony, Albert Elwa, a reformed alcohol abuser, passionately advocated for the establishment of additional rehabilitation centres, emphasizing the potential to save lives. Elwa shared his poignant journey of battling alcohol abuse for 15 years, tragically resulting in the loss of his oesophagus due to complications arising from the condition.

“When you look at the ratio of dependence to treatment, in a country of 45 million people, we have about 4-5 million people dependent on alcohol, this calls for the area of us setting up rehabilitation centres. If there is a way, we strongly appeal to going back to the drawing board and seeing ways of coming up with the Alcohol Fund. It will support enforcement and also support initiatives towards treatment,” said Elwa.

Amidst this context, the bill arrives concurrent with Uganda securing the top spot in alcohol consumption across the African continent, as per the latest World Health Organization (WHO) report. The 2023 report, unveiled by the global health body, indicates an average annual consumption of 12.21 litres of pure alcohol per individual in Uganda.

The report highlights a notable gender disparity, with men consuming significantly more than women. On average, men in Uganda consume 20litres of pure alcohol annually, while women consume an average of 5 litres. Seychelles closely trails in second place, with men averaging an annual alcohol consumption of 11.99 litres of pure alcohol and women at 4.72 litres.