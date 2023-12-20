This morning, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit working with Police CID have arrested Kana Taban a Senior Procurement Officer (SPO) of Yumbe district and Anule Siraj of Miribe Foundation Limited.

The Senior Procurement Officer solicited for Ugx23 million from Obua Emmanuel, the Managing Director of Apogee Logistics company as a condition to award his company a contract for the construction of Ibizi water shed culvert and the rehabilitation of 4.3km Abiriamajo Yangani access road for FY2022/2023.

The bribe was paid through a bank account in the names of Miribe Foundation Limited and was it withdrawn by the account signatory Anule Siraj, who delivered it to the Senior Procurement Officer.

The Investigations have so far recovered UGX20M from the suspects who are currently detained at Arua CPS for further investigations.