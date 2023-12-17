On 14th December 2023, the Deputy Inspector General of Government (DIGG), Ms. Anne Muhairwe, led a team to conduct a spot check at Bugiri General Hospital.

During the surprise inspection, it was discovered that the medical superintendent, Dr. Nakendo Abubaker, was conspicuously absent. Some staff that were present indicated that he had not reported to the hospital for about a week. Attempts to reach him proved futile as he switched off his phone shortly after the Deputy IGG called him, remaining unreachable throughout the inspection that ended at about 11pm.

Perusal of the attendance register revealed that 11 staff had reported for evening duty and that Dr. Nakendo had not reported to the hospital that day and always signed among the last creating the impression that space was left for him to sign in whenever he reported. The Hospital administrator was also constantly absent and only reported to fix his name on the register.

The doctor on call, Dr. Isiku Christopher, was also not close to the hospital during the inspection and finally appeared hours later.

The shortage of essential medical supplies was another shocking revelation. Staff reported having no access to antiseptics, gloves, blood, condoms or medicines. Patients were compelled to purchase their own medications. This was confirmed by Ms. Hajira Noiruba- a mother who was attending to her son who said they had to buy all the medicine including anti-malarials and antibiotics that were used to treat her son – Mutwabbe Kiwalabye. Another patient, Musa Mukwana with a swollen stomach had to periodically leave the hospital premises with his mother to get food.

The community then asked the IG team accompanied by the CAO Mr Martin Mabandha to vist Bugiri Medical Services, owned by Dr. Nakendo where drugs and other medical supplies were fund. Condoms marked “Government of Uganda – Not for sale” and blood packets from the Uganda Blood Bank, also marked “not for sale,” were found in Dr. Nakendo’s possession despite his facilities not being accredited to handle blood – according to the District Health Officer- Dr. Stephen Kiirya.

The Deputy IGG promptly ordered the arrest and interdiction of Dr. Nakendo Abubaker with immediate effect. Ms. Shakira Nakazibwe, a midwife, Ms. Angella Nabwire, a nurse, Ms. Dinah Namayanja and Mr. Kirya Husseima, a laboratory assistant all employees at Dr. Nakendo’s private facility were arrested and handed over to the District Police Commander- Bugiri. However, Dr. Nakendo is currently on the run to evade arrest.

The investigation highlights the gravity of the situation in the public healthcare system, sheds light on the urgent need for systemic reforms and the importance of recognizing and supporting the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals who go above and beyond in challenging circumstances.

Amidst this crisis, some dedicated healthcare professionals stood out. Ms. Anyait Deborah, an enrolled midwife in the special care unit, was praised for providing excellent care to newborns.

Similarly, Ms. Anyango Zaituna, an enrolled midwife in the post-operative wing, received commendations from patients for her courtesy and exemplary care of mothers. Ms.Teopista Babirye and Ms. Naisaza Hadijah praised her for treating them well and teaching them about the proper diet that mothers needed to have to stimulate breast milk for their newborn babies. Despite the grim situation, these commendable healthcare workers demonstrate the resilience and dedication needed to rebuild trust in the healthcare system.