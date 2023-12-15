In a remarkable display of support, China has extended its generous hand towards Uganda as the East African nation readies itself to play host to the monumental 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the illustrious 3rd South Summit.

The Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Zhang Lizhong, unveiled a monumental pledge during a breathtaking ceremony yesterday, where 70 state-of-the-art SUV cars were handed over to the Ugandan government.

Zhang Lizhong’s resonating words echoed through the air as he articulated China’s unwavering commitment to bolstering Uganda’s pivotal role in both regional and international arenas.

“China remains steadfast in supporting Uganda, amplifying its presence in global affairs, and fortifying unity among developing nations through these upcoming summits,” proclaimed the impassioned ambassador.

These 70 top-tier vehicles represent China’s latest symbolic gesture of solidarity and collaboration, marking yet another milestone in China’s unwavering support for Uganda’s rise on the international stage.

Highlighting the significance of this monumental support, Zhang Lizhong affirmed China’s firm backing for the NAM Summit and the South Summit, emphasizing the attendance of a high-level delegation, thereby solidifying their commitment at the highest echelons of leadership.

As anticipation surges for the monumental gatherings slated for January 2024, Zhang Lizhong fervently declared these summits as pivotal events, destined to forge a united front among developing nations, propelling collective development and catapulting Uganda’s influence in global affairs to unprecedented heights.

The ambassador pledged an enduring partnership between the two nations across multifaceted domains, reaffirming China’s unwavering support for Uganda’s quest for national stability and its unique developmental journey tailored to its distinctive context.

Gratitude overflowed as Musa Ecweru, the state minister for works and transport, expressed heartfelt appreciation to China for this remarkable act of benevolence.

Vincent Bagiire, the permanent secretary at the foreign affairs ministry, buoyantly anticipated the arrival of delegates from 120 countries for the NAM Summit and an astounding 134 countries for the South Summit, underscoring the global significance of these momentous gatherings.

“China’s gesture speaks volumes about our enduring partnership. The tangible impact of our collaborations, including the imminent completion of the Entebbe International Airport expansion by a Chinese firm this month, resonates profoundly,” exuded Bagiire, underscoring the depth of the collaborative endeavors between China and Uganda.

This remarkable display of camaraderie and support between China and Uganda stands as a testament to the spirit of unity, collaboration, and shared aspirations that transcend geographical boundaries, heralding a promising dawn for these landmark summits and the profound impact they are poised to make on the global stage.