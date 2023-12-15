The President of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud last evening arrived in Uganda to attend the East African Community (EAC) summit slated for today 15th December 2023 at State House, Entebbe.

On arrival at Entebbe International Airport, the President was received by the Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Jacob Oboth Oboth, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Director of Personnel and Administration, Brig Gen. Julius Bagonza and the Deputy Commissioner General of Uganda Prisons Service, Mr. Samuel Akena.

Also, at the airport to receive H.E Mohamud was Somalia’s Charge de Affairs Mr. Abdilatif Ali.