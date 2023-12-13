Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has called for collective efforts from security organs, the academia, civil society and Government to end corruption in both public and private entities.

The call was made during the weekly UPC press briefing, which took place at Uganda House in Kampala.

In a statement read by UPC Head of Media and Communications, Muzeyi Faizo, UPC says corruption is indeed the greatest challenge in many generations and a big hindrance to development of Uganda’s economy.

“However, this fight against corruption can only be best realized when there is a very strong political will that ensures all institutions and systems are working effectively,” reads the statement in part.

Mr. Faizo stated that; in Uganda, corruption is highly threatening service delivery from both local and central government. He said UPC has been following the government’s set up sequence of dealing with corruption that includes; investigations, arrests, prosecution, conviction, confiscating of corruption proceeds and life style audit which still hangs in balance following President Yoweri Museveni’s earlier remarks on the same.

“All this hinges on the institutional capacity and independence to gather and protect evidence that is admissible in courts of law and UPC has been at the forefront of urging Government to empower all institutions, so that they are able to operate effectively without any interference”, adds the UPC statement.

Mr. Muzeyi noted that; UPC is very much concerned that corruption may derail efforts of achieving vision 2030 that is based on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“With the revival of the Police Special Branch, UPC is hopeful that more of such information may get available on time and well analyzed if it is allowed to execute its mandatory duties”, he said.

On Saturday 9th December 2023, the world commemorated the 20th anniversary of International Anti-Corruption Day under the theme; “Strengthening partnerships in the war against corruption”.

According to UPC, this comes at a time when humanity is under real threat due to corruption which has the capacity to wipe out all the gains that Ugandans have worked hard to achieve since the end of Second World War (1939 – 1945), as well as distorting democratic governance processes in any given country if not well handled.

UPC also extended the Party’s condolence message to the passing on of two of their diehard supporters. They include; Charles Oduka, who died last Sunday 10th December 2023, in London, UK and Alex Oryang sono who has been a Lecturer at Lira University Teaching Hospital.

“UPC condoles with the bereaved families in mourning our fallen Comrades. As UPC, we shall follow the funeral programmes of the respective families to send-off our departed comrades. May their souls rest in eternal peace,” reads the UPC condolence statement in part.