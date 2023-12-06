The Rubanda District Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Eric Ssewandigi, has confirmed the arrest of Benon Kahangi, the district Production Officer, on charges of forgery, misappropriation of funds, and other related offenses.

Investigations allege that Kahangi manipulated official documents, including supplier signatures, staff delivery notes, receipts, and store signatures, to fraudulently acquire over 21 million Ugandan shillings. Further investigations revealed the misappropriation of additional millions originally allocated to pay extension workers.

Ssewandigi told our reporter that Kahangi initially evaded arrest on Monday after being tipped off by colleagues. He fled to Kabale town via taxi but was later lured back to Rubanda with the promise of amicable resolution without arrest.

District sources accuse Kahangi of embezzling more than 120 million Ugandan shillings meant for purchasing science equipment and furniture for the district’s newly constructed multi-million production office building. He allegedly forged the signatures of senior officials to facilitate this theft.

The district’s Internal Auditor, whose name remains undisclosed, confirmed in writing to authorities that they never signed any documents presented by Kahangi, further strengthening the case against him.

Rubanda District Chief Administrative Officer, Alex Kwizera, wrote to law enforcement agencies expressing grave concerns regarding Kahangi’s questionable use of public resources. He demanded a thorough investigation and disclosure of the missing funds.

As of press time, the file involving 120 million Ugandan shillings was almost complete . Benon Kahangi is currently detained at Rubanda Police Station and will be arraigned in court soon.