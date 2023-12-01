President Yoweri Museveni has called upon small land holder households to engage in Fish or poultry farming to generate quick income and eradicate poverty. President Museveni made the call during celebrations to mark the International Men’s Day, held at the Independence Grounds in Kampala on Thursday.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, Museveni called upon families to exhibit a high degree of moral and spiritual values, to ensure they bring up responsible and a useful future generation. He said Uganda has made progress since 1986, when the National Resistance Movement(NRM) came to power.

“These achievements include the ushering in of security in the entire country, immunization of children, offering Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) among others,”he said.

President Museveni advised parents to encourage their children pursue science related subjects to prepare them as future Engineers and human medicine Doctors. He called upon men to respect their wives and vice versa, saying leadership begins from one’s home.

Mr. Daniel Alemu, United Nations Fund for Population (UNFPA) representative at the function said families should desist from cultural stereotypes of beating women as a sign of love, or sticking to a marriage that has got a lot of hostility from one of the partners, just because marriage is regarded as a cultural requirement to earn respect from society. He said UNFPA is committed to ending all forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the Ugandan Communities.

Hadija Namutebi, the Senor Police Commissioner and Uganda Police Force Political Commissar, represented the Inspector General of Police at the function. She said the police have zero tolerance on GBV related cases in their ranks and the society at large.

She encouraged men to report cases of GBV done on them by their wives because the police address all GBV related cases without discrimination of sex.

This year’s International Men’s Day ran under the theme: “Celebrating men’s leadership for economic empowerment” The celebrations were graced by students, Scouts, Uganda Police Force, Boda Boda riders organized groups among others.