BY NELLY OTTO

OYAM

THE oft-quoted statement, “…If You Think In Terms Of A Year, Plant A Seed, If In Terms Of 10 Years, Plant Trees, If In Terms Of 100 Years, Teach The People…”, attributed to classical Chinese philosopher and teacher Kong Fuzi, commonly Latinised as Confucius, now makes a lot of relevance and meaning to the stakeholders of Aber Primary School in Oyam district which has been in the business of teaching for 100 years.

Aber Primary School which has produced hundreds of Ugandans, including the former chairman Public Service Commission Abdalla Anyuru who was murdered by former dictator Iddi Amin Dada is celebrating its 100 years of dedicated services to Ugandans on 16 December, 2023.

The school, with the motto: Woro Obanga En Acaki Me Ryeko (The Fear of God is the Beginning of Knowledge) was founded in 1923 as a sub grade school by the Church Missionary Society (CMS)now Church of Uganda.

The highly-billed and publicised event dubbed Aber@100 will be held under the theme: ‘Creating An Inclusive Environment for Excellence In Every Generation’ and President Yoweri Museveni is expected to be the chief guest.

About the Celebrations

The choice of President Museveni was not by accident but because of historical factors having related so well with Abdalla Anyuru (RIP) who was credited for recruiting him in the president’s office and introducing him to the then President Dr Apollo Milton Obote.

Abdalla Anyuru, alongside 11 others were on 9th September,1977 executed by firing squad on the order of Amin who accused the group of being collaborators of Uganda guerrilla fighters who were based in neighbouring Tanzania.

Upon capturing state power, Museveni rewarded the Anyuru family with a beautiful house in Aber where the ageing widow, Imat Mary Anyuru lives with some close family members.

In 1996 campaigns, President Museveni told a huge crowd at Aber Primary School how he wanted to join the Foreign Affairs Ministry but that it was Anyuru who convinced him to join the President’s office.

As part of the day’s programme, President Museveni is expected to inaugurate the new house and meet the widow of his historical friend Imat Mary Anyuru.

The chairman Organising Committee is David Egwel who says Old Students both in Uganda and those in the diaspora are the brains behind the mega event which will attract hundreds of high-profile personalities like professionals, politicians, business fraternity, cultural and religious leaders.

“…apart from the reunion after decades, the old students have mobilised friends who will join hands in raising funds to inject funds into the school whose structures lie in ruins…”, Egwel who is also a teacher says.

About Aber Primary School

According to the headteacher Tom Apenyo, currently enrolment stands at 1,614 pupils out of whom 832 are boys while 782 are girls whose parents are from the rural farming community in the area.

He says the school is being run in partnership with the Church of Uganda under the stewardship of Aber Archdeaconry in the Aduku-based West Lango Diocese, which was carved from the mother Diocese of Lango headquartered at the Boroboro hill in Lira City.

A member of the Committee handling Publicity Robert Gira Anyuru says Aber Primary school sits on a 50-acre piece of land, much of which lies idle without any meaningful investment that would support growth and development.

It is located 3.5kms south east of Corner Kamdini and 2.5kms south west Atapara along the Kamdini-Lira highway in Aber sub county.

The irony is that the school faces a number of challenges including inadequate classroom blocks and staff accommodation meant to create a conducive learning environment.

Some of the classroom blocks stand with gaping roofs after heavy rainstorms blew them up recently forcing children to study under the trees, and with the current rainy season, things are just difficult.

Background of the school

Aber Primary School was established in 1923 by the Native Anglican Church as a subgrade and used to have classes up to primary six until primary seven was added in line with the colonial education system, hence the school became famous as Aber P7 School.

The first headteacher was a Native Anglican Church lay reader called Erecenia Opito who served and rose to become a priest and later made a Canon.

Why Aber Stands Out

Apart from excelling in examinations performance, Aber has produced many prominent figures who have served in different capacities in Uganda and outside.

Notably include the first chairman of the Public Service Commission Abdalla Anyuru who was brutally killed by Amin. Others are former Oyam South MP Dr Yafesi Okullo-Epak who had become a household name in the country.

Former headteacher St Katherine Girls School Imat Beatrice Lagada who became the Constituent Delegate (CAD)/NRC Presidential nominee for Apac and Oyam Woman MP and now serves as the Deputy chairperson of the National Citizenship and Immigration Board.

The long list of the Aber P7 alumni also includes specialist surgeon Dr Parmenas Nelson Okwanga, Dr Jimmy Lamo (a research specialist attached to NARO), Justice Michael Okonye and Dr Moses Ebuk, among others.

The organisers of the celebration are optimistic that with such a rich history, President Yoweri Museveni as the father of the nation who cherishes value addition will find time to grace the occasion.