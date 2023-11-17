The grand hall of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) erupted in applause as they honored the illustrious Board Director of the Microfinance Support Centre, Juma Yusuf Kigozi Walusimbi.

The air crackled with the excitement of a man whose life’s work had been a symphony of shaping the communication landscape of Uganda, in a dazzling event that echoed with the pride of achievements.

Represented by his daughter, Shamim Nabaggala Walusimbi, Juma stood tall in absentia, as the recipient of the prestigious PRAU Excellence Award: the Life Achievement Award 2023.

The narrative of this exceptional man unfolded like a captivating novel, revealing his roots in the quaint Bajjo village of Luwero District, and his academic prowess marked by a BA and MBA in Accounts & Finance.

With a career spanning an impressive 37 years, Juma’s tenure at the Central Bank of Uganda read like a tale of dedication and innovation.

His roles, including the Director of Communications and Spokesperson from 2003 to 2010, transformed the Bank of Uganda into a beacon of open and transparent external communication.

Juma’s brilliance shone through his tireless pursuit of knowledge, undergoing rigorous training in central banking communication, strategy development, media relations, and stakeholder management.

He was a global wanderer, gaining wisdom from the Bank of England, Riksbank (Bank of Sweden), and various PR training sessions worldwide.

The PRAU President, Tina Wamala, effusively praised Juma’s pivotal role as the two-term President of PRAU, envisioning the organization’s trajectory to excellence. His fingerprints, she said were etched on the reformation of PRAU’s constitution, ensuring audited books and annual reports, solidifying its presence on both national and continental stages.

“We are indebted to Mr. Juma for revamping of the PRAU Constitution and registering it with the Registrar of Companies (now URSB). Together with the Governing Council (GC), he ensured that PRAU had properly audited books and published annual accounts as well as annual reports from 2007 till to date,” Mrs. Wamala said.

The illustrious gathering resonated with the words of the 1st Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Kadaga, acknowledging Juma’s indispensable contributions to the Bank of Uganda. Kadaga’s words echoed like a chorus of acclaim, emphasizing Juma’s seniority, voice, and vibrancy within the institution.

“For a very long time, Juma Walusimbi was synonymous in Bank of Uganda for his seniority, voice and vibrancy. He deserves this award and I want to congratulate him and wish him well,” Kadaga affirmed.

Amidst the accolades, Shamim Walusimbi, carrying the torch of her father’s legacy, expressed gratitude for the recognition bestowed upon a man who epitomized dedication, integrity, and innovation in the realm of public relations. She painted a vivid picture of her father’s unwavering commitment to fostering communication and understanding within society.

“I stand before you with immense pride and gratitude as the representative of a man who has dedicated his life to the art and science of public relations. My father, Mr. Juma Walusimbi, deeply regrets not being able to join you tonight, but he is truly honored to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Public Relations Association of Uganda,” Mrs. Walusimbi said.

In her impassioned acceptance speech, she called upon the PRAU members to march forward, transcending boundaries, and amplifying the impact of public relations globally. She emphasized the award not merely as a celebration of the past but as a torchbearer illuminating the path for future generations.

“This honor is not just a celebration of the past but a challenge to the present and the generations that will follow. It challenges us to uphold the principles he championed and to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of public relations,” she added.

Juma’s legacy extended beyond the realm of finance and communication, leaving an indelible mark as a Board Member of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and a Council Member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Headquarters in London.

His involvement in implementing the Access to Information Act was hailed as a milestone, infusing government communications with openness.

Juma Yusuf Kigozi Walusimbi’s narrative is not just a tale of achievements; it is a tale of dedication, innovation, and a commitment to crafting a world where communication transcends boundaries, understanding reigns supreme, and the echo of public relations resonates on a global scale.