The SG Todwong who was pleased to welcome them, committed to empowering the party structures as the country readies for the 2026 general elections.

Mr. Todwong encouraged the mobilizers to actively participate in income-generating activities utilizing government initiatives such as Emyooga and the Parish Development Model. Emphasizing the NRM’s core value of ensuring social-economic transformation for all, he stressed the importance of leaving no one behind.

Through their leader, Mr Muhundo Jeremos, the mobilisers assured the Secretary-General the support during mass mobilization. “We are ready to mobilize massively for the party in preparation for the next general election,” they said.