President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today confirmed that one of the killers of tourists and their Ugandan driver, has been arrested while injured.

Last month, David Barlow, a UK national, and his wife Celia Geyer, a South African, together with their tour guide Eric Aryayi were killed inside Queen Elizabeth National Park by suspected ADF rebels.

Since then, the Ugandan authorities have been working around the clock to bring the perpetrators to book.

“This is to inform you that one of the killers of the tourists and their Ugandan driver, by the name of Njovu, has been arrested while injured. 3 other terrorists have been killed from that group of 10 People who killed the Lhubiriha children, burnt the truck of onions and tried to attack the parked trucks on the Congo- Kasindi side,” President Museveni said in a statement today.

He also assured Ugandans that the remaining seven are still on the run, but “we shall get them. Njovu was their commander”.

According to Gen. Museveni, the Njovu group was attacked by the UPDF marine boat on Lake Edward however, they did not fully utilize their success after attacking the boat of terrorists.

“Otherwise, all the terrorists would have been captured. They delayed in checking the crippled boat until morning, when the 7 had escaped. It was their first time to fight on water,” he said.

“They are perfecting their combat drills. I congratulate the marines and the CMI for the good job, some gaps in the marines’ performance, notwithstanding. Further, good success. The suspects in the killing of Joan Kagezi have, finally, been arrested. They are: Kibuuka John, Masajjage John, Kissekka Dan and Nasur Abdalla. They were riding on two motor-cycles. I congratulate ISO and CID on the good work. They will soon be produced in Court.”