Hon. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, delivered a powerful message at the 4th Graduation Ceremony of Rugarama School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Addressing 287 Graduates who were awarded nursing and midwifery certificates, the Minister emphasized the sacred nature of their profession and called on them to shun extortion in healthcare services.

Minister Baryomunsi stressed that being a healthcare worker is not merely a job, but a divine calling from God to save lives. He urged practitioners to uphold the professional commitments they made, emphasizing the unethical practice of extracting money from the sick in exchange for their services.

Furthermore, Baryomunsi underscored the gravity of the responsibility entrusted to healthcare practitioners, urging them to approach patient care with unwavering vigilance. He urged them to exercise caution and precision in their interactions with patients.

Rt. Rev. Gaddie Akanjuna, the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi and main celebrant at the ceremony, lauded the graduates for their dedication to a path dedicated to preserving lives. He urged them to remain resolute in upholding the ethical standards of the medical profession.

Catherine Atuhere, the Principal of Rugarama School of Nursing and Midwifery, highlighted a commendable increase in the number of nursing and midwifery graduates compared to the previous graduation ceremony in 2021. This growth, she noted, occurred despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded by the Diocese of Kigezi in November 2013, Rugarama School of Nursing and Midwifery has steadily grown, starting with an initial enrollment of 350 students.