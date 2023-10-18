President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has condemned terrorists for killing a couple of tourists and a Ugandan driver in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

“Yesterday, the 17th of October, 2023, we had a most unfortunate and infuriating incident in the Queen Elizabeth National Park. A couple of tourists and the Ugandan driver with them were killed at around 1800hrs on the Katwe- Kabatooro murram road, by a small group of terrorists running away from our operations in Congo, as I had shared with you in a previous message,” President Museveni said in a statement issued today.

The President said it was a cowardly act on the part of the terrorists attacking innocent civilians and tragic for the couple who were newlyweds and visiting Uganda on their honeymoon.

He further assured Ugandans that these terrorists will pay with their own wretched lives.

“However, killing these wretched individuals will not bring back the lives of these wonderful friends of Uganda who had chosen our country for their honeymoon, out of the 193 Countries of the world.”

He further pledged that Uganda’s High Commission in the UK will reach out to the families of the deceased couple and provide whatever support necessary in this tragic situation.

“More importantly, the UPDF, the Police, the UWA and Intelligences should ensure these mistakes do not happen again and that ADF is wiped out. The wiping out is moving very well. What needs to be done is to ensure that the remnants do not commit these atrocities. That is why I congratulate, again, the Wanainchi, the Police and other agencies on preventing the bombing of Bunamwaya, Kayanja’s church and the churches in Kibibi, Butambala,” he said.

“There were a few gaps in the handling of these remnants. UWA was guarding tourists once they were in the Park. However, apparently, the tourists were arriving and departing individually. It is this gap that they used.”

On the other hand, Gen.Museveni revealed that he has already discussed with the army on the more reliable ways of tracking fugitive groups from the DRC.

“The terrorists will be defeated like Kony was defeated and the cattle rustlers that have been killing people in Karamoja and the surrounding districts or those that were cutting People with pangas (bijambiya) in Masaka.”