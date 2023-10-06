In a groundbreaking move, the Ugandan government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to empower People with Disabilities (PWDs) through an extraordinary special grant initiative.

Spearheaded by the indefatigable Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, this visionary program is set to revolutionize the lives of PWDs across the nation.

A staggering sum of Shs5 million is being injected into each enterprise led by small groups of PWDs, breathing new life into their ventures. This financial lifeline is poised to catapult these enterprises into realms of success previously thought unattainable.

The genesis of this transformational endeavor traces back to the 2019/2020 financial year, when the program took flight with a budget of Shs2.1 billion.

Since then, it has skyrocketed, swelling to Shs5 billion in 2020/2021, then to an astonishing Shs9 billion in 2021/2022. And now, in an awe-inspiring crescendo, the fund stands at an eye-watering Shs16.6 billion, a testament to the government’s resolute dedication.

During a recent plenary session on Thursday, 05 October 2023, the spirited Nabbanja addressed inquiries from Hon. Fortunate Nantongo, Kyotera District Woman MP.

In her resounding response, the Prime Minister exuded confidence in the program’s trajectory, emphasizing the consistent surge in budgetary allocations over the past five years.

Since its inception, an awe-inspiring 22,606 PWD-led enterprises, spread across all local governments, have reaped the benefits of this grant.

“The programme started with a budget of Shs2.1 billion in the 2019/2020 financial year, which was enhanced to Shs5 billion in 2020/2021, then to Shs9 billion in 2021/2022. The fund is now at Shs16.6 billion,” Nabbanja explained.

The colossal sum of Shs13 billion has been earmarked to catapult an additional 2,653 enterprises to greater heights in the upcoming fiscal year, promising an era of unprecedented prosperity for PWDs.

Nabbanja further highlighted the legislative framework in place to empower PWDs, citing the Buildings Control Act of 2013 and the Building Control Regulations of 2020 tailored specifically for their needs. What remains, she asserted, is stringent enforcement to ensure accessibility becomes an inviolable reality.

As the program casts its benevolent net far and wide, Nantongo raised a critical query on the extent of its coverage in sub-counties, to which the government responded with an unyielding pledge to leave no one behind.

Additionally, plans are in motion to engineer a landscape where buildings embrace and accommodate the unique needs of PWDs, heralding an era of inclusivity like never before.

Uganda stands at the precipice of a historic transformation, a beacon of hope for PWDs, as the government unfurls its monumental grant initiative.

With an unshakeable commitment and unprecedented financial backing, the nation marches forward, resolute in its mission to empower and uplift those who have for too long been overlooked.