President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has received a special message from his Kenyan counterpart, H.E William Samoei Ruto.

The message was delivered this evening by the special envoy of President Ruto who is also the Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya, Hon. Musalia Mudavadi.

President Museveni and his guest also discussed the issue of strengthening the East African Community (EAC) cooperation.

Hon. Mudavadi has made similar visits to different East African countries and was early this week in Bujumbura where he met the President of Burundi, H.E Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Present in the meeting were, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rt Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Henry Okello Oryem, among other senior government officials.