Principal Judge Dr. Flavian Zeija has urged Africans to highlight and celebrate their own literary talents instead of solely relying on Western writers.

While speaking during the launch of Dr. Pius Bigirimana, Literary Creation, A Compilation of Quotes from his Six Remarkable Books on Monday, Justice Zeija emphasized the importance of quoting our local writers like Dr. Bigirimana because they are narratives that resonate with us.

He added that quoting local writers such as Dr. Bigirimana is very important because their writings are rooted in our experiences, our history, and our unique perspectives.

“His books delve into a myriad of topics, from African traditions to governance, resilience in post-conflict regions, the power of mindset, and the fusion of public and private sector thinking. These themes are not merely abstract concepts but are woven into the fabric of our lives, our culture, and our society,” he said.

Dr. Zeija noted that local writers bring a rich tapestry of diverse perspectives to the forefront. He asserted that their experiences and insights are shaped by the very communities, cultures, and landscapes that we inhabit. Therefore, when fellow Africans quote their local writers, they embrace the multiplicity of voices that reflect the African world.

“Local writers often offer authentic representations of our societies, cultures, and issues. They provide nuanced portrayals that can resonate more deeply with readers who share these experiences. Their words are mirrors that reflect our reality. They also play a vital role in preserving and sharing our cultural heritage. They document traditions, stories, and customs that might otherwise fade away. Quoting them helps us safeguard our identity and heritage,” he said.

He disclosed that if African writers are quoted in international discussions promotes a more equitable and comprehensive exchange of ideas. This recognizes that knowledge, perspectives, and innovative thinking are not limited to any particular region, but instead exist globally.

“Recognizing and quoting local writers provides encouragement and support to emerging talent. It fosters a culture of creativity and innovation, nurturing the next generation of storytellers. Also celebrating our local writers can also have a profound impact on literacy rates and the love of reading within our communities. When we quote their words, we inspire others to explore their works, fostering a culture of reading and intellectual curiosity,” Dr. Zeija added.

He added that Africans quoting their local writers is a sign of celebrating their own stories, their unique perspectives, and the cultural treasures that define them.

“Today, as we celebrate the launch of Dr. In Bigirimana’s book, we not only honour his exceptional talent but also recognize the broader significance of valuing and quoting our local authors. Their voices are essential threads in the tapestry of global literature, and they deserve to be heard and acknowledged. In conclusion, let us embrace the richness of our local literary talent, including the profound insights of Dr. Pius Bigirimana. Also let us continue to amplify their voices, ensuring that they resonate not only within our communities but throughout the world,” he said.

Speaking on his books, Dr Bigirimana noted that his journey as an author has been one of exploration, discovery and relentless pursuit of truth. He revealed that each and every book he has written represents a chapter of his life, an exploration of ideas and a commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

“These quotes represent the essence of my books but they are just a glimpse into the rich tapestry of ideas and experiences that I have poured into these pages. Each book is a reflection of my passion for knowledge. My commitment to the truth and my desire to contribute positively to society,” he said

Meanwhile here are the six remarkable books by Dr. Bigirimana; The Corona Lockdown Chronicles, Unchained; A Public Servant with a Private Sector Mindset, Abundance Mentality, From Tears to Cheers; A Brief Analysis of the Reconstruction of Northern Uganda (2007-2012), Corruption; A Tale of Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing and Naked Truth; A Conversation about African Sex Magic Treasures.