The former commander of the engineering brigade in UPDF, Rtd. Maj. Gen. Timothy Sabiiti Mutebile, has declared his intention to once again vie for the Member of Parliament position for Kabale Municipality.

In 2021, Gen. Mutebile contested for the same position but lost in the NRM party primaries to Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha. He chose not to contest on another ticket and dropped out of the race.

However, Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha also lost to FDC’s Nicholas Thadeus Kamara, who is the current Member of Parliament.

Gen. Mutebile Sabiti served as the head of the engineering brigade for the national army (UPDF) for an impressive thirty-three years before retiring in July 2020.

During an interview in Kabale on Saturday, the retired Major General emphasized his determination to unseat the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) from Kabale Municipality.

In 2021, he highlighted his unblemished service record, asserting that he never misappropriated any resources during his time in the army. He attributed this trustworthiness to the reason why President Yoweri Museveni retained him in office for the entire thirty-three years.

Gen. Mutebile, an architect by training, is also notable for being the younger brother of the late Governor of Bank of Uganda, Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile.