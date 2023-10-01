The vice chairman of the National Resistance Movement party in Buganda, Salongo Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, has urged the NRM supporters in Buganda to work hard and participate in the government’s development programs while awaiting the fruits of their efforts exerted in mobilizing for the party.

Kiwanda was at Emerald Hotel in Kampala early this week,where leaders of NRM pressure groups in Buganda met to further prepare to see the party return to the top by 2026.

Kiwanda said it is true that the party mobilizers have been working so hard to see that President Yoweri Museveni and NRM at large gain victory over the opposition most especially in Buganda region,but dealers and political brokers are benefiting from their sweat.

He also acknowledged that they are doing everything possible to rectify their mistakes to ensure that NRM goes back on top in the central region after 2026 elections.

Frank Sserubiri, the party’s coordinator in Buganda region under the office of the national chairman said the engagement aimed at preparing well members of these pressure groups so that the harvest season comes when they deserve it.

He also said they reached to an agreement that led to the dissolution of a dispute between supporters of President Museveni and First Son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, hence resolving that it is not bad at all when both Camps campaign for eachother because their long-term objective is replacing General Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the president of the republic of Uganda after the retirement of his Father General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni .

He therefore urged both Camps to stop contradicting and fighting eachother because General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is their Standby Generator.