By Del Wilbert Omony

As stated in our previous publication, tension is growing high at Masindi Central Police Station and the entire Albertine Region as our investigative team continues to uncover the involvement of the Masindi District Police Commander in acts of fueling criminality in the region.

Watchdog as the voice of the voiceless has been reliably informed how the DPC Masindi Madam Kiribwa Viva Shifa is working tirelessly to shield her accomplices in crime a one marauding retired police Sergeant Hellen Baryayanga together with her armed private guards.

This publication is derived from the incident that befell a one Kasasira David a resident of Isagara village, who was kidnapped from his home tortured by these private guards under the command of this retired police officer assisted by the DPC. It is clear that David Kasasira was kidnapped, tortured and later dumped at Bujenje police post and later charges of criminal trespass trespass preferred against him.

The medical form 8 from the police surgeon seen by our camera men clearly shows how grievous was harmed by Hellen’s men The District Veterinary Doctor’s report seen by our reporter also clearly shows how how much the 11 heads of cattle were grievously hurt but instead the DPC Kiribwa when reached for a comment on these acts of impunity and criminality adamantly asserted that David Kasasira could have hurt his animals and himself in order to accuse the retired police officer. The report from the SOCO of Masindi Central Police Station one Ajoro Christine also revealed that the animals were severely affected by the attackers who infected deep cuts on them by use of sharp and penetrating objects.

All these acts were happening undercover but known to the OC Bujenje police post who asserts that he was acting on orders from above not to attend to the complaints raised by David Kasasira and his Wife.

When news of such grievous and criminal acts reached the Albertin Regional Police Headquarters Hoima, the Regional CID boss Mr. Were interviened and caused stires by tasking the Masindi District Police Commander Kiribwa to reign in and desist from taking sides as it had been cited that she had a hand in this evil act. Touched by the confession of the local area authority through a dozier to the OC CID Masindi and copied to all the relevant authorities, copy attached, the Regional OC CID directed the OC CID Masindi Mr. Ochitti Simon Peter to take up this matter and the culprits be apprehended. The CID officer has since vowed to work professionally till the last drop of his blood to make sure that the offenders including the retired police sergeant who’s a prime suspect be apprehended and produced to the courts of law to answer the charges of grievous harm inflicted on to both humans and animals and that this should serve as an example to the rest of the people in the region. Our 24/7 cameras are on ground to follow up on every event in this matter as it happens and this case under CRB: 1079/2023 is an interesting one to be followed to its logical conclusion.

As the country struggles to recover economically, some ruthless/heartless human beings like the retired police sergeant and the DPC Masindi are busy frustrating government efforts. Imagine how a whole former police boss would collect herself and barry the only water body (wale) which used to supply water to humans and animals at Isagara by use of a grader with alot of impunity. The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) interviened but by the help of the DPC Masindi the directive of the RDC to have the wale opened up was frustrated by the DPC and when our reporter asked the DPC whether she knows this locus she adamantly said she has never picked interest of visiting this place despite the numerous criminal cases reported at Masindi Central Police Station on almost daily basis. Those who are supposed to be maintaining law and order have turned agains.