The Uganda Network Of AIDS Service Organisations teamed up with Canadian rapper Lanie Banks to advocate for better health in the second yes we can end Tuberculosis training which was held at the Rocy hotel in Mbale from 20th to 22nd September 2023, among the participants in the training were local celebrities from eastern Uganda. The Engaging of Local Celebrities was aimed at building up the Project overall Goal of building community health systems to address structural, cultural and social barriers for increased access to and utilization of HIV & TB services”.

The training came in handy to commemorate the world TB day, which is marked annually in March under the theme Yes! We Can End TB. This commemorative training was an opportunity to raise awareness about the burden of Tuberculosis (TB) worldwide and the status of TB Prevention and Care efforts. It was also an opportunity to mobilize Political and Social commitment for further progress in efforts to end TB.

During an internet video call session with the training facilitators, Lanie Banks whose real name is Micheal Osings narrated:

“TB is the Ninth leading cause of death worldwide and the leading cause from a single infectious agent, ranking above HIV/AIDS. Over 25% of TB, deaths occur in the African Region. The emergence of multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) poses a major health security threat and could risk gains made in the fight against TB.

World TB Day provides the platform for affected persons and Communities, Civil Society Organizations, Health-Care Providers, Policy Makers, Development Partners and Others to Advocate, Discuss and plan further collaboration to fulfil the promise of reaching all people with quality TB prevention and care services, as well as enabling TB prevention through Multi-Sectoral Development Efforts.

Celebrities usually create a huge impact in society when involved in raising awareness because they inspire many people especially the young in society and it is one of the best ways of passing advocacy messages in communities

To orient celebrities/local artists with facts on TB to participate on commemoration of World TB Day”.

The local Celebrities hailed from Mbale, Bukwo, Busia and Tororo, they were engaged in Contemporary Skits in terms of Drama and Comedy for all Ages, Music that target the young. The celebrities would sing in all the local languages in the East; in their native styles like Dance Hall, Afro Beat and Hip Hop.

Among other facilitators, included Mr Lamu who is currently the Tororo District Local Government TB and Leprosy Focal Person with lots of Expertise on TB Programming and Peace Nabududa, an Independent Canadian-Ugandan Consultant that took lead during the Three-day activity.

Peace Nabududa who is a Seasoned Consultant with lots of Expertise with Training Celebrities for Social Change who also Trained Ni-Yetu Phase 2 Celebrities under Plan International under the Themes of GBV (Gender Based Violence), SGBV (Sexual Gender Based Violence) and Miss Toronto Pageants for 2022.

The general feedback of participants about trainers was very positive as majority of the participants fully agreed and were appreciative of trainer’s level of knowledge, style and presentation, preparation and research about the topics and the efficient use of training material. Moreover, participants also admired that trainers engaged participants in discussions and encouraged them to raise questions and not only this; the trainer’s overall behaviour towards participants was also good which made it easy for them to learn and understand. While sharing their opinion, participants said that all the sessions were informative and relevant to their area of interest; the training was lively and artistic in a way, Certificates were awarded to the participants to enable them mingle their way with lobbying and partnership skills. This equipped them with advocacy skills in a very positive way. IEC Materials as T-Shirts and Caps that have TB and HIV Advocacy Messages were availed to enable them do Social Behaviour Communication through Fashion. Among the action plans agreed upon during the training included,

Sensitization of the fans through Music Compositions.

Using Media platforms such as Radio, Television and social media messages about TB and HIV/AIDs.

Composing skits and drama plays that convey messages about TB and HIV/AIDs. Through concerts, information on TB/HIV/AIDs aired verbally, Engaging young People after work to dialogue on TB and HIV/AIDS.

Involve other Health partners like Reproductive Health Uganda during public gatherings and in regards to SRHR –some promised to take their parents for cancer screening.