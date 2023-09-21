The Republic of Turkey has unveiled its ambitious plan to revolutionize sports infrastructure in Uganda, solidifying its commitment to sustainable development and job creation.

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda, Mehmet Fatih Ak, affirmed that his country will spearhead investments to breathe life into Uganda’s local economy.

“We are dedicated to sharing our knowledge and expertise with African nations, prioritizing the welfare of the Ugandan people and the nation’s overall progress,” Ambassador Ak declared with unwavering resolve.

This proclamation followed an exhilarating announcement from President Yoweri Museveni, who heralded a visionary project by Summa, a distinguished Turkish construction company.

Their mission: the construction of a state-of-the-art multipurpose indoor sports complex, destined to grace the heart of Kampala at Lugogo.

President Museveni’s words echoed with fervor, “I welcome the proposal by Summa, a Turkish construction company, to construct a modern state-of-the-art multipurpose indoor sports complex at Lugogo in Kampala. The government will support them because we need it to continue developing sports in Uganda.”

This ambitious venture will boast a 15,000-seat multi-purpose indoor arena, a 3,000-seat indoor sports arena, a 25-meter swimming pool with eight lanes, a multi-purpose standard pitch, and an athlete hostel capable of accommodating up to 60 individuals.

Additionally, a lavish accommodation facility featuring 120 rooms will grace the complex. Minister of State for Sports, Peter Ogwang, revealed that the amenities extend even further, including a showroom, a shopping center, and a cutting-edge fitness gym.

Summa Construction Company’s Project Manager, Murat Altun, confirmed the monumental development, though the project’s commencement remains uncertain due to bureaucratic hurdles.

The Turkish imprint in Uganda continues to burgeon, with contractors spearheading transformative initiatives in both public and private high-tech infrastructure. Turkey’s investment is an embodiment of a shared vision for progress and prosperity, exemplifying the potent synergy between nations.

In tandem, numerous Turkish companies have unfurled their banners, establishing manufacturing plants and diverse businesses within Uganda’s borders, cementing a testament to the burgeoning friendship between Turkey and Uganda.

The journey towards an enlightened, sports-centric future beckons, with every brick laid marking a step towards mutual advancement.