BY NELLY NELSONS OTTO

THE Tekwaro Lango Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci) Eng Dr Michael Odongo-Okune has warned leaders against reckless sectarian utterances that can plunge society into chaos.

This as the people of Lango and Uganda in general join the rest of the global community to celebrate this year’s International Day of Peace, also officially known as World Peace Day this Thursday on 21st September, 2023.

This day was established by the UN General Assembly in 1981 and after 20 years the Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non violence and cease-fire.

Since that time, this day has been celebrated by all UN member states and organizations aimed at reducing violence and strengthening the idea of peace both within and among members.

Okune, citing neighboring Rwanda as an example of a country that went into flames because of sectarian sentiments, says Uganda has made tremendous gains in unity so everyone should not allow it to retrogress.

Without mentioning names, the Paramount Chief enumerated education, trade, marriage and other others, as some of the factors that bind Ugandans more than ever.

“…every weekend we witness fleets of vehicles crisscrossing the different regions for marriage ceremonies, carrying merchandise while our children meet and become great friends in schools, colleges and universities,” he pointed out.

Such gains, the former pioneer Executive Director Uganda Road Fund (URF) says should not be taken for granted and asks different leaders to instead consolidate because Ugandans have more in common.

Okune is also concerned that some people, particularly in Lango believe more in divisionism by using their position to peddle misinformation and disinformation, propaganda and blackmail at others.

The Won Nyaci urges the subjects to go back to the original practice where elders would sit down at a round table to deliberate over conflicts and seek solutions without physical fights.

Without mentioning names, the acclaimed civil engineer-turned-traditional leader regrets that the Lango sub-region is currently engaged in all sorts of fights and that even the religious institutions that once acted as community shock absorbers are embroiled in leadership wrangles.

“…like the rainbow has many different colours, this day should serve as another loud and clear reminder that we should focus more on issues that bring us together than those that tear us apart,”he stressed.

Conclusively, he has called the leaders to use their various platforms like the places of worship (churches and mosques) plus the crowds to preach peaceful coexistence and tolerance.