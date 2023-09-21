Ntungamo district is mourning as it bids farewell to two esteemed councilors who tragically lost their lives in a devastating accident. Pius Niwagaba, the LCV councilor for Nyarutuntu sub-county, and Monica Kutamba, the councilor for Ngoma sub-county who also served as the district secretary for works, met their untimely demise in a fatal collision on Monday.

The accident unfolded near Muyogo along the Ntungamo-Kabale highway, approximately four kilometers away from Ntungamo town. Their vehicle collided with a box body motor vehicle, registered as UBD 660V, owned by Nile Agro Industries and heading in from the Rubaare direction. Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that Niwagaba, who was at the wheel of the Toyota Wish, was driving at an unsafe speed amidst heavy rainfall. Upon spotting the approaching box body vehicle, he made a sudden braking attempt, unintentionally causing the vehicle to swerve into the center of the road.

Tragically, control was lost, and their vehicle careened into the path of an oncoming truck, resulting in the immediate loss of both councilors.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, confirmed this heartbreaking incident, underscoring that the adverse weather conditions, with slippery roads due to rain, exacerbated the accident’s severity.

In the midst of this mourning during a special council sitting, Ntungamo district leaders are urging reconciliation and unity. Samuel Muchunguzi Rwakigooba, the district chairperson, expressed his deep condolences and highlighted the councilors’ unwavering dedication to their roles. He called upon those experiencing conflicts to set aside their differences and prioritize public service above personal interests.

Asuman Kigongo, Ntungamo district vice chairperson and councilor for Nyamunuka town council, emphasized the importance of councilors avoiding divisive actions and not succumbing to public pressure that might lead to mistakes.

Emily Niwagaba, the female councilor for Nyabihoko sub-county, stressed that the district must come together to resolve its longstanding disputes. She acknowledged the history of disagreements and discord in the district and called for an end to these tensions.

Denis Muhumuza Savimbi, the councilor for Itojo Sub County, acknowledged recent challenges in the district and implored the community to collaborate and seek forgiveness.

Bibian Kakinoni, the secretary for health, emphasized the need for unity among district leaders, emphasizing the importance of working together for the greater good.

Atuhaire Elijah, the councilor for Rugarama North sub-county, reflected on the similarity of characteristics between the deceased councilors, such as courage in community mobilization and unwavering commitment. He urged current councilors to emulate their dedication to build a better Ntungamo.

Bata Kamateneti, the woman Member of Parliament for Ntungamo, praised the unity displayed by the district chairperson, Sam Muchunguzi, and the council during this difficult time.

Henry Nkwasibwe Zinkurateire, the Member of Parliament for Ruhaama constituency, eulogized the deceased councilors as hardworking and dedicated to service delivery.

Mathias Ndifuna, the district chief Administrative officer, expressed the district’s profound sadness over the loss of the councilors and highlighted their ability to listen to their constituents.