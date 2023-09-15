In a heartwarming initiative, HatHats, the beloved independent coffee cafe chain with a strong presence across East Kent, is venturing beyond its shores to support a vocational project in Uganda.

With six thriving branches and more in the pipeline, the chain’s founders have established the HatHats Foundation, dedicated to advancing their charitable endeavors.

The cornerstone of this noble undertaking is to raise £30,000 to install a state-of-the-art coffee machine at East Africa’s inaugural vocational college in Uganda.

This institution will impart invaluable barista training and hospitality skills, fostering employment opportunities in the region. Furthermore, the project aims to drill a bore hole, ensuring a sustainable supply of fresh, clean water for the community.

Eleven dedicated volunteers, all HatHats staff members, are set to embark on this transformative journey to Uganda next month, poised to initiate this benevolent work within the local communities.

Louis Hurst, the visionary founder and entrepreneur, firmly believes in “the power of coffee to connect people and create positive change,” a principle that serves as the bedrock of the HatHats Foundation’s mission.

Hurst emphasizes, “We believe that by providing clean water and empowering individuals with coffee-related skills, we can make a meaningful difference to people’s lives, and our volunteers are excited to embark on this mission.”

The foundation is actively seeking support from the Kent business community to bridge the gap towards their £30,000 target.

The outpouring of support has been nothing short of remarkable. Companies like Hinxden Farm Dairy, Kingsley Green Recruitment, Consort Frozen Foods, and Barista 999 have generously contributed to this cause.

Notably, Whitstable and Faversham-based barbers Waterman and Webb made an impactful £1,000 donation, coupled with an inspiring charity golf day at Chestfield Golf Club.

HatHats has not stopped at financial contributions alone. Engaging events like quiz nights, a stand-up comedy night at the South Quay shed in Whitstable, and various sponsored activities have all been orchestrated to bolster the project’s funding.

Looking ahead, the HatHats Foundation is committed to supporting additional community-driven initiatives surrounding their Kent-based cafes.

For those eager to learn more about this Uganda project and extend their support, visit HatHatsFoundation.com or follow @hathatsfoundation for ongoing updates on their commendable endeavors and the stories of impact they create.