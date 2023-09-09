The National Forestry Authority and United Nations Development Programme together with the Joshua Cheptegei Foundation launched a ‘UNDP Elgon Half Marathon to amplify the need for climate action and biodiversity conservation in the Elgon region.

The UNDP Elgon Half Marathon is to take place on the 28th of the next month in Mbale district featuring the three-time 10,000 m World champion and the reigning Olympic champion in the 5000 metres Joshua Cheptegei.

Speaking during the launch that took place at the headquarters of NFA in Bugoloobi, the UNDP Resident Representative Elsie Attafuah noted that Uganda is a country endowed with beautiful creations however human activities are destroying mother nature is why the UNDP is using sports tourism to create awareness of the dangers of climate degradation.

“UNDP Elgon Half Marathon allows us to leverage the brand of Joshua Cheptegei to amplify the conversation on climate action to conserve the Elgon region while driving the creation of new opportunities for youth and women,” she said.

She noted that the potential of tourism in the Elgon region is enormous and Ugandans have a shared responsibility to ensure that enormous potential is fully realized.

“UNDP and Joshua Cheptegei have created the UNDP Elgon Half Marathon to diversify Uganda’s tourism offer, broaden community participation in the tourism value chain, advocate for climate action and biodiversity conservation, and ultimately elevate Uganda’s development agenda,” she said.

Cheptegei welcomed the initiative and invited Ugandans to join him and run to save the Elgon region. He noted that the marathon will be a race that will address different challenges faced by our planet Earth.

“Together we can champion sustainability and advocate for a greener future for generations to come. I’m proud to stand here today not just as a world champion but as an ambassador for youth empowerment, sports tourism and the climate action agenda.”

Why Elgon region

To amplify the need for climate action and biodiversity conservation: Research has shown that Climate change is affecting the Rwenzori Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in different ways.

The most visible is the rapid loss of glaciers which have resulted in destructive floods coupled with a pattern of less frequent but heavier rainfall. Through this marathon, UNDP will create awareness of the urgent need for decisive global-scale climate action and conservation of the Rwenzori Mountain ranges’ unique biodiversity.

Diversify Uganda’s tourism experience offering: The multiple crises and shocks have revealed the need to rethink the competitiveness and resilience models of the tourism industry.

The Rwenzori marathon is a nature-based solution that will expand Uganda’s tourism offering in the Rwenzori region beyond mountain climbing, birdwatching and nature walks. The marathon will also draw attention to the immersive tourism investment opportunities in the mountain destination.

Broaden meaningful economic participation of the Rwenzori community in the tourism value chain: Tourism is a labour-intensive sector with multiple links across the economic value chain and represents an opportunity to uplift local communities and stimulate socio-economic growth. UNDP and stakeholders including the Government, Private Sector and Communities have a duty to ensure that as tourism growth returns, it improves lives. Through this marathon, UNDP is ensuring that tourism’s potential to advance prosperity and drive inclusive, sustainable development is fully realized.