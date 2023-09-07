In a scathing revelation, legislators on the Parliamentary Health Committee have raised alarm over the increasing laxity and negligence among medical practitioners within government-aided health facilities.

They have proposed salary reductions for those found culpable for the deplorable state of these facilities.

The legislators, led by the Committe Vice Chairperson Hon. Dr. Samuel Opio Acuti, the Kole North MP expressed their dismay after conducting oversight tours of government-centered health centers in Wakiso District.

Facilities including Wakiso Health Center IV, Kikiri Health Center III, Namayumba Health Center IV, and Kasangati Health Center IV were among those inspected.

Wakiso Health Center IV, allocated a yearly budget of UGX 120 million for maintenance, was found in disarray. Cobwebs and graffiti adorned the facility’s walls, with structural neglect dating back approximately 15 years.

Rotten mattresses and dysfunctional beds were prevalent, mirroring the conditions in the maternity ward.

Legislators noted that any patient seeking healthcare services in such a facility faces an elevated risk of contracting diseases. They vehemently recommended the immediate arrest and investigation of those responsible for the facility’s management.

Hon. Sekyanzi Benard Kirya of Budyebo constituency demanded a thorough parliamentary investigation into scientists whose salaries were recently augmented. He advocated for a contractual basis for their employment, with transgressors facing salary reductions or termination.

“We are also going to put them on contracts, and if they fail to meet the expected standards, their contracts will not be renewed. Instead, another person will be given the opportunity, as there are many of our sons and daughters who have studied and can perform better than them,” Hon. Sekyanzi warned.

“This serves as a warning to all scientists, encompassing not only medical professionals but also those in fields such as agriculture, veterinary services, and engineering. Be advised that we will scrutinize your operations, and those found to be delivering subpar services will face mandatory retirement,” he cautioned further.

Dr. Bulwa Simon, the in-charge Namayumba Health Center IV, placed blame on the government for insufficient resources allocated to meet the overwhelming demand. He revealed that patients from Nakaseke, Kiboga, Luweero, Mityana, and accident victims on Hoima road inundate the facility, which is serviced by only two doctors. Dr. Bulwa called for the establishment of a district hospital to alleviate the strain on their limited resources.

“We lack a district hospital, which should serve as a shock absorber for the national referral. Unlike us, districts like Mukono have district hospitals, and places like Mpigi have Mpigi Health Center IV, which was upgraded and now has medical officers,” stated Bulwa.

The Health Committee’s discussions extended to a meeting with district health workers, including the Lc5 chairperson, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), and the head of health services in Wakiso District, Mathias Lugolobi.

These health officials highlighted the challenges they face, ranging from meager funding to an escalating population and insufficient infrastructure, further exacerbated by a lack of proper housing for medical personnel and inadequate transport facilities, including the absence of ambulances.

Dr. Samuel Opio Acuti, leading the investigative charge, emphasized that despite the glaring resource gap, judicious utilization of the available resources is paramount.

“This is precisely the message we’ve been conveying to health officials. While we acknowledge the significant resource gap, what we’re keen to understand is how effectively the limited resources have been utilized. This, in essence, is of paramount importance,” advised Hon. Acuti.

This website conducted a phone interview with Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Spokesperson for the Health Ministry, to gather his comments on the challenges facing the health sector in the central region of Uganda, as stated by the investigating legislators.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Health has implemented strict measures to address substandard healthcare services in government facilities. They have established, he said, effective mechanisms to oversee medical staff on duty, ensuring that those who are negligent are identified and appropriately dealt with.

He recommended that the Committee members bring up the issues of contractual agreements and compensation for government health workers on the floor of Parliament for discussion and, if possible, consideration.

“As the Ministry of Health, we are tackling the problems of absenteeism and negligence by implementing robust systems for all health workers. Additionally, it is crucial for health officers and facility supervisors to provide proper oversight to ensure that health workers are present on duty. We are aware of the infrastructure challenges and are working to improve them, though progress depends on the availability of resources,” stated Ainebyoona.

As the Health Committee continues its oversight tours in the central region of Uganda, urgent need for comprehensive reform in the healthcare sector looms large.

The legislators’ impassioned plea for accountability and improved service delivery resounds as they strive to bridge the gap between resource allocation and its effective utilization for the benefit of the Ugandan populace.