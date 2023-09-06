The Kabale Muslim District Leaders have tasked the government to consider a special Parish Development Model (PDM) for them saying the current one has riba(interest) which is against their Islam faith.

The PDM which was launched by the President is aimed at alleviating poverty from households and the beneficiaries of this program are expected to return the money with small interests after a period of two years.

Speaking to journalists at Masjid Hassan Mosque commonly known as Eso in Central Division Kabale municipality on Tuesday 5th September 2023, Sheik Ibrahim Byomuhangi the Kabale District deputy Khadhi said that the Islam faith does not believe paying back interests (Riba) even if it is one hundred shillings.

The Kabale District deputy Khadhi requested for a special program or the government operationalize Islamic banking which is in line with their faith.

However the Rubanda District RDC Longino Byagagaire Bahebwa said that the Muslims in Rubanda district are also among the beneficiaries of PDM who have or yet to receive the PDM money.

“Maybe if that problem is in other district, but in Rubanda everyone has participated in the PDM program,” Longino said.

On Apr 13th, 2023, The President who was on a tour on investment and wealth creation in West Nile under the theme: “Securing your future through wealth creation and shared prosperity”, revealed that since 1995, he has been trying to persuade Ugandans to save themselves from poverty.

The President further cautioned the PDM SACCO leaders not to pressurize beneficiaries to pay back the borrowed money within a period of one year. He said they can start paying back after 24 months.

“They don’t have to pay back in one year because they are borrowing mainly for agriculture. When you borrow for agriculture, crops are not always ready in one year. If it is for instance coffee, it will take over 18 months so there’s no harm if this person starts paying back after 24 months and he doesn’t have to pay back all of it at ago.”

“He can start paying after 24 months and finish paying after 48 months, with very little interest; I have no problem with that. He pays back not to the government but to your parish SACCO,” he emphasized.