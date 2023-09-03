BY NELLY OTTO

IT was a moment of extreme ecstasy among the crowd of believers who thronged in their thousands at Kirama Village, Buyinda Parish,Namwiwa sub county Kaliro district where the leadership of Universal Apostles Fellowship Church of Righteousness (UAFCR) held a day-long Patriotic Youth Mega Gospel Crusade.

Believers who arrived at the venue as early as 8:00 a.m enjoyed a series of inspired gospel music presentations from different groups (zones) including one from Acholiland.

They ignored the threatening hot and dusty weather to hear testimonies from different people who openly confessed how their lives have changed from demonic slavery that captured them in the cells of indecency, substance abuse, alcoholism, fornication and adultery to vagabondism, among others.

The moment of truth came to the fore when the overall head of UAFCR Prophet David Isanga popularly known as Prophet David stepped to the podium to speak when he was welcomed with a deafening thunderous applause.

About 45 minutes were grabbed away by the crowd that charged in front uninvited and danced and praised God for the numerous gifts, chiefly life, salvation, spiritual transformation and also for giving Prophet David to Uganda and Africa.

One fear that some people, especially children would fall down and be trampled on by the crowd was quickly removed because the members, especially adults, while dancing took care of each other to ensure safety.

Whoever expected to see Prophet David probably dressed in the traditional clerical garb or vestments like a surplice, cassock, cinctures, albs and cottas, in keeping with the dignity and eloquence of the office, was disappointed because the man of God was simple in a black trouser and white shirt, with a marching bow tie and pair of black shoes.

After a brief preamble or call it icebreaker, Prophet David dived into the theme of the Day derived from one of the Books of Wisdom (Ecclesiastes 12:1ff in which King Solomon (the author), issued philosophical messages to the young people.

The text says, “Remember your creator in the days of your youth, before the days of trouble come and the years approach when you will say, “I find no pleasure in them,”{NIV}.

The man of God reminded the youth of Uganda that they are not their own having been bought by the precious blood of Jesus Christ on the Cross, so they have to remember God and give Him the first and the best in whatever they do.

He attributed all the socio-economic and political problems the world is faced with to the youth who have not embraced righteousness enshrined in God’s commandments.

He said people who kill, rape, defile, rob and steal government money through corruption and embezzlement are very religious people from either the Christian Churches or Muslims.

He said the youth who have not embraced righteousness have formed funny criminal groups codenamed ‘Team No Sleep’ who roam the whole night causing havoc on communities and ‘Team No Fear’ who have the audacity to confront armed security personnel.

They commit all these crimes, the man of God explained, because they are intoxicated with dangerous substances like marijuana, narcotic, cocaine and aviation fuel, including alcohol among others.

“…our prisons in Uganda are full of the youth with very meaningful religious names, but sin does not care how many times you pray in a day or the flowery names you have, its only righteousness…”,he exhorted.

Prophet David who preached for four hours nonstop also had no kind words for some parents who have abdicated their roles and responsibilities to technologies, teachers and peers in the name of economic survival.

The man of God also cautioned mothers against recklessness of putting more emphasis on sex education of the girl child at the expense of her spiritual growth and development.

He said many mothers teach their daughters using aunts, locally known as “ssengas” who end up vulgarizing the girls to become sexual experts on beds for potential suitors without the fear of God.

“…the girls who are our daughters end up as prostitutes and getting STIs including HIV/AIDS, because they are very good in bed but without good manners and righteousness to help them handle life as housewives…”Prophet David lamented.

He also pointed out that quite a number of parents and guardians are only after academic excellence by ensuring that their children go to the best schools, colleges and universities to attain first class degrees.

These academically sound children, he says in most cases do not sustain their rich papers because they end up being drunkards, lose sexual immorality and lack ethics to keep their jobs.

“…just go to Butabika National Mental Referral Hospital or any psychiatric units in any of the regional referral hospitals in the country, you will find very brilliant but wasted youth…” he said, sending the congregation into total silence.

Reminding the congregation that included government officials and politicians of God’s works in history when He would send in specific prophets to handle issues at hand, Nabi David said God has assigned him to speak to Ugandans and the world to pursue the path of righteousness.

He cited Moses who led the children of Israel out of slavery and bondage out of Egypt and Noah who built an ark and saved those who listened to God’s warning and counsel as a justification of his vacation by God.

Quoting Deuteronomy 5:6 ff, Prophet David warned against idol worship where some religious people abandon righteousness and go to kneel down before objects in shrines.

He also took some minutes to refute allegations by a handful of critics who have repeatedly accused him and the Church of being in bed with the opposition political parties to fight President Yoweri Museveni’s government.

“…on the contrary, I am not ashamed to declare my hundred per cent open support for this Church for the government under President Museveni, I cannot support NUP or any other parties because I am a sober-minded person…”he said, attracting an affirmative applause from the congregation.

The State Minister for Bunyoro Affairs Jennifer Namuyangu,who is a senior member also echoed the same saying the only Church in Uganda which does not have opposition in its rank and file is the UAFCR.

Like Nazareth is the birthplace of Jesus Christ, so is Kirama to the leaders and believers under UAFCR who trace their history to Noah Kalange way back in 1963.

As a precursor to the crusade, members of the Church, in collaboration with the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, collected 876 units of blood in a one day drive that took place in three different centers apart simultaneously in Kampala, Jinja and Kaliro.

The First Deputy Prime Minister/East African Affairs Minister Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga who arrived towards the programme end, lauded Prophet David and the Church for encouraging members to be hardworking as a poverty alleviation strategy.

She was happy to note that the Church is molding and nurturing the youth to become responsible and patriotic citizens and future leaders to steer the country to greater heights.