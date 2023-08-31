The Director Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs at State House, Eng. Raymond Kamugisha has appealed to the leaders of Rwenzori Sub-region to use the Presidential Zonal Industrial Hubs in the area as production and innovation centers.

Eng. Kamugisha made the request yesterday while meeting leaders from the sub-region as he made a tour to the two Zonal Industrial Hubs located in Kasese and Ntoroko districts.

He advised the leaders to use the Presidential Industrial hubs in their area to add value to the craftsmen and women like carpenters, welders, bakers, tailors, salon stylists and hairdressers among others by organizing them; first in associations and taking them for up-skilling.

“They will be assessed and after a short time, they will be given certification from the Directorate of Industrial Training in different trades,” Eng. Kamugisha said.

In attendance were; the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), DISOs, Chief Administrative Officers, District Commercial Officers , Chairpersons LC5 , Municipal and city mayors , chairperson for youth, women and PWDs.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni initiated the Zonal Industrial Hub project with a goal to skill and mitigate the unemployment challenge among the youth and have more people join the money economy.

The over 20 Industrial Hubs spread across the country offer free skills to the youth in the areas of tailoring, hairdressing, carpentry and joinery, metal fabrication, food processing, bakery among others.

So far, over 5,000 youth have benefited from the initiative.