By Nelly Nelsons Otto

IT’S wrong and misleading for some Christians to deny their cultural heritage while branding it as Satanic because culture, saying culture is part and parcel of humanity.

A Catholic Church Catechist Jasper Onume attached to St John Omito B Chapel, Uganda Martyrs Cathedral under Lira Diocese clarifies that the Church only confronts negative beliefs and values which go against the teaching in the Scriptures.

Onume says there are numerous cultural values that promote and uphold joy, love, justice and fairness, among others that every Christian believer should embrace.

“…you hear them especially a small section from the Pentecostal churches saying they do not belong or subscribe to any cultural group because they are full of devil worship…”,he said.

He was preaching during the installation of Santo Angodo as the clan chief (awitong) of Bakocol clan in a ceremony held at Atodi Cell, Omito in Lira City over the weekend.

Angodo, 76 is a retired staff of Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) who joined in 1971 during the East African Railways and Harbours before the collapse of the East African Community.

Onume also used the occasion presided over by the Tekwaro Lango Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci) Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune to caution clan heads against using their position to undermine the rights of widows and orphans.

“….some make biased ruling on property matters by chasing widows and orphans from their homes or land after picking bribes from some greedy relatives of the deceased…”,he pointed out.

Quoting several verses from the Bible like Romans 13:1-7, Matthew 23:1-11 and I Timothy 3:2-6, Onume asked followers to respect and support their leaders who should also be exemplary at all times.

On his part, Odongo Okune stressed the need for unity among clan members beginning from family levels saying a united Lango contributes to a united Uganda.

He urged the new clan chief to embrace all the government programmes aimed at poverty alleviation and to prioritize environmental protection to mitigate the effects of global warming.

As is now his practice, Okune planted some trees in the compound of the awitong as a practical reminder to the people of Lango on the importance of tree planting.

“…keep off the wetlands unless guided by experts so that you can use them sustainably, immunize the children against killer diseases, and women should go for regular screening against cancer…” he appealed.

Okune later donated 700,000/= to help the new awitong to open a demonstration farm as one way of teaching and sensitizing clan members to have some income generating activities at home.

The Tekwaro Lango Prime Minister locally known as Acecep Adwong George Ojwang-Opota, Council Speaker Willy Kagere Omodo-Omodo and dozens of clan leaders plus LC officials witnessed the colorful ceremony that was crowned with a trans-night traditional dance.